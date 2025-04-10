subscribe
The Modern Trousseau: Self-Care Essentials And Beauty Gadgets Worth Investing In

Future-proof your beauty with these bridal must-haves. The big day comes with a lot of pressure to look your best, but with these simple tools and gadgets, you can just lay back and let them do the work for you.

| Kannagi Desai
A modern bride’s trousseau isn’t just about products—it’s about tools that elevate your routine. In the fifth instalment of our bridal beauty series, we’re spotlighting self-care essentials and gadgets designed to keep you glowing long after the big day.

Skincare Gadgets You’ll Love

  • LED Light Masks: CurrentBody’s Skin LED Mask is a game-changer for tackling fine lines and dullness. A pre-wedding ritual must also ensure your post-wedding glow doesn’t fade.

Self-Care Stars

  • Body Massagers: Devices like Theragun Mini can ease post-wedding stress and muscle tension.

Adding these to your bridal arsenal ensures you’re ready for anything. Stay tuned as we delve into the sentimental side of beauty, exploring heirloom-inspired bridal rituals.

