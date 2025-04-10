The Modern Trousseau: Self-Care Essentials And Beauty Gadgets Worth Investing In

A modern bride’s trousseau isn’t just about products—it’s about tools that elevate your routine. In the fifth instalment of our bridal beauty series, we’re spotlighting self-care essentials and gadgets designed to keep you glowing long after the big day.

Skincare Gadgets You’ll Love

LED Light Masks CurrentBody’s Skin LED Mask is a game-changer for tackling fine lines and dullness. A pre-wedding ritual must also ensure your post-wedding glow doesn’t fade.

Jade Rollers & Gua Sha Tools : Incorporate tools like Mount Lai’s Stainless Steel Gua Sha for lymphatic drainage massages that de-puff and relax.

Self-Care Stars

Silk Pillowcases : Upgrade your beauty sleep with Slip’s Silk Pillowcases , which reduce frizz and prevent wrinkles.

Weighted Eye Masks : Invest in calming options like the MZ Skin Light Therapy Eye Mask for ultimate relaxation.

Body Massagers : Devices like Theragun Mini can ease post-wedding stress and muscle tension.

Adding these to your bridal arsenal ensures you’re ready for anything. Stay tuned as we delve into the sentimental side of beauty, exploring heirloom-inspired bridal rituals.