Smog SOS: Pollution-Proof Your Glow

All these high pollution and AQI warnings during the last month have got us feeling like we've been transported to a dystopian world, and it's not been fun. There are no signs of improvement or reform and while such hazardous levels of pollutants can cause respiratory and cardiovascular issues, let's not forget about our body's largest organ- our skin. It is perhaps the highest at-risk factor in this situation and it has undoubtedly become of the utmost importance to look after your skin barrier in these challenging times. Dryness and dehydration, inflammation and sensitivity, acne and clogged pores and skin ageing are all the issues our skin stands to face with increasing pollutants and we're going to tackle them the best way possible.

Some precautions you can take are obviously to cover yourself with a scarf, umbrella, mask, sunglasses, etcetera and to avoid going out during peak traffic hours, but we all have got to do what we've got do, and these precautions will only get us so far. Which is why we've curated a set of the best products you can make the tightest, most impenetrable anti-pollution shield out of. Along with protecting your skin, this routine is also a good way to to take a few peaceful moments out of your day, away from all the chaos going on in the world, and look after yourself and your mental health. Let's get to it, shall we?

DIOR Capture Totale Super Potent Cleanser Anti-Pollution Purifying Foam

The only cleanser you'll need for squeaky clean skin. This luxurious formula makes cleansing such a joy. Don't forget to massage for at least 30 seconds to make sure you're getting all that grime and dirt washed off!

Available here.

Dermalogica Daily Superfoliant Anti-Pollution Face Scrub

Double cleansing is not skippable anymore. Follow up your face cleanser with this cult favourite powder face scrub. It's mild enough to use everyday, but highly effective in deep cleansing the most stubborn dirt trying to clog your pores. For best results, mix the product with a little water to make a paste before you massage it into your skin.

Available here.

Caudalie Vinergetic C+ Instant Detox Mask

Recently shooting to vitality, this mask gets into every nook and corner, and goes pore-deep to flush out any gunk, leaving you with a bright, luminous glow. It's also safe for sensitive skin.

Available here.

Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Hydrating Multi-Protection Mist One of the small joys in life is face mists that you can spritz on and change the entire trajectory of your day. This one cools down angry skin, has anti-oxidants and hydrates dull and dehydrated skin. Your skin will drink this up!

Mario Badescu Healing And Soothing Mask

You need this. Trust me. With all the agitation getting to your skin, this is going to work wonders to de-stress it. Just slather on a thick layer before bed and wake up to fresh, baby-soft skin.

Available here.

Brillare Salicylic Acid Liquid Moisturiser

We all know how great salicylic acid is to unclog pores and control acne, but for sensitive skin, you need it in a gentler format. This moisturiser is just what you need to gently exfoliate your skin, keep it clog-free and prevent any breakouts.

Available here.