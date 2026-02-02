ELLE Exclusive: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja On Beauty, Instinct And Arriving At Herself

The conversation doesn’t begin with beauty. It begins with time — how much of it you spend experimenting, second-guessing, and eventually unlearning what you once thought you needed. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja speaks with the calm assurance of someone who has moved through enough phases to recognise when something finally settles.

We’re sitting down at a moment that feels quietly pivotal. Kapoor Ahuja has just stepped into her role as the first-ever South Asian ambassador for Lancôme, but the conversation stays far from announcements or declarations. Instead, it moves inward — towards skin, routine, confidence, and the kind of beauty that comes from paying attention over years, not seasons.

“For a long time, beauty was about exploration,” she tells me, reflecting on her early years in the public eye. “Trying trends, listening to advice, and navigating expectations that come with being in the public eye.” With time, that experimentation shifted into something steadier. “That’s when beauty stopped being reactive and started becoming instinctive.”

It’s a distinction that quietly shapes everything we speak about next.

From Trial and Error to Instinct

At some point, Kapoor Ahuja explains, beauty stopped being about correction and started becoming about understanding. Paying closer attention to her skin, her lifestyle, and what genuinely worked for her changed the relationship entirely. “When you understand your own needs,” she says, “beauty feels far more personal, rooted in confidence, clarity, and self-assurance rather than constant correction.”

There’s a groundedness in the way she talks about beauty now — less about keeping up, more about tuning in. It’s not resistance to trends so much as discernment.

Why This Moment Feels Right

Kapoor Ahuja has collaborated with several beauty brands over the years, but she’s clear about why this partnership feels different. “Lancôme is a brand I have known and trusted for years, so the familiarity was already there,” she says. “What made this moment right was how deeply aligned the brand feels with where beauty is today, and where I am personally.”

She speaks about the brand’s emphasis on science, innovation, and long-term skin health with ease. “There is a strong focus on science, innovation, and long-term skin health, without losing sight of confidence and femininity,” she explains. “That balance is rare.” The word she returns to repeatedly is intention. “This partnership felt organic because it is rooted in intention, research, and a belief in beauty that evolves with you.”

The Rise of a More Informed Beauty Consumer

The timing also mirrors a shift Kapoor Ahuja has been observing closely. “Indian consumers today are incredibly informed,” she says. “They read, research, and ask the right questions.”

Beauty, she notes, is no longer impulsive. “Beauty choices are no longer impulsive; they are thoughtful and considered.” For her, stepping into this role meant associating with a brand that respects that intelligence. “It was important for me to associate with a brand that respects that intelligence and engages with its audience transparently.”

Lancôme’s emphasis on research-backed formulations and education, she believes, speaks directly to this new, discerning mindset.

When Skincare Became an Act of Care

In recent years, Kapoor Ahuja’s relationship with skincare has matured noticeably. “It’s no longer about quick fixes or instant results,” she says. “Today, it’s about consistency, prevention, and supporting the skin over time.”

Skincare, for her, has shifted from correction to care. “Skincare has become an act of care rather than correction, something that nurtures overall well-being,” she adds. “When you focus on long-term skin health, it reflects not just externally, but in how you feel within as well.”

That philosophy is reflected in how she approaches her routine — intentional, consistent, and built around skin strength rather than surface results.

Routines You Truly Stand Behind

There’s a clear distinction, Kapoor Ahuja says, between using products and truly aligning with a brand’s philosophy. “There’s a clear difference between simply using products and truly aligning with a brand’s philosophy,” she explains. “This partnership has made me far more intentional about the routines I commit to.”

Her routine today begins with gentle yet effective cleansing, followed by the Génifique Ultimate Serum, which she calls her “holy grail.” “It supports the skin barrier and improves overall skin quality,” she says. From there, she focuses on targeted hydration, nourishment, and balance, never skipping sun protection during the day.

“It’s a routine built around supporting skin renewal and strength over time, rather than chasing quick fixes,” she adds. “For me, skincare today is about long-term skin health, intention, and trust in research and proven formulations.”

Redefining What ‘Put Together’ Means

Being part of the film industry naturally brings a heightened focus on appearance, something Kapoor Ahuja acknowledges without hesitation. But her definition of looking good has evolved. “What truly sustains you is internal well-being,” she says.

“Looking good isn’t just about how you present yourself; it’s about how you feel from within — healthy and confident,” she explains. “When you take care of yourself internally, it naturally reflects externally.”

That internal-external balance, she believes, is far more meaningful than chasing perfection.

Beauty, On Your Own Terms

Asked about how Indian women are defining beauty today, Kapoor Ahuja is optimistic. “I think there is a far greater sense of confidence today,” she says. “Women are more empowered to make informed choices and to define beauty in ways that feel authentic to them.”

There’s also a growing acceptance that beauty isn’t singular. “There is an appreciation for individuality and self-expression, and a growing understanding that beauty is not one-dimensional,” she adds. “That sense of ownership is incredibly positive and encouraging to see.”

For younger women watching her step into this chapter, her message is clear. “Beauty is not about perfection,” she says. “It’s about self-awareness, confidence, and informed choices.” Trusting yourself, she believes, is essential. And happiness, she adds, plays a central role. “When you feel fulfilled and content, it shows.”

Where She Is Now

If Kapoor Ahuja had to describe her beauty mindset today, she doesn’t overthink it. “Intentional, consistent, and informed,” she says.

She focuses on quality over excess and routines that support her skin through every phase of life. Having a constant — “like a trusted serum,” she notes — has become essential as her body and lifestyle evolve. For her, that constant remains the Génifique Ultimate skin repair serum, which she relies on for skin strength and hydration.

“Beauty today feels deeply personal and supportive,” she says. “Something that adapts with me rather than defines me.” And perhaps that’s what makes this moment feel less like a launch and more like a natural next step — a beauty philosophy that has finally found its rhythm.

