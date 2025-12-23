ELLE Beauty Chat: Celebrity Makeup Artist Namrata Soni On Perfecting The Moment

At daybreak on a wedding morning, the air hums with a frenetic symphony, bangles clinking like tiny bells, silk sighing in gentle folds, the unrelenting tick of the clock marking every passing moment. Within the quiet sanctum of Namrata Soni’s chair, however, there is an unyielding composure.

One of India’s most sought-after celebrity make-up artists, Soni has spent over two decades perfecting faces for the spotlight and the aisle alike. Today, alongside her thriving career, she helms her own beauty brand, Simply Nam, an extension of her philosophy that great makeup should be effortless, inclusive, and transformative.

A deliberate sip of black coffee, a slow inhale, and perhaps a pre-dawn run through her garden, each gesture becomes a quiet ritual of fortification. “That’s my moment of clarity,” she reflects. “It fuels me for the marathon ahead.”

The Gospel Of Skin

For Soni, the bedrock of bridal beauty is neither the pigment in a palette nor the flick of a brush; it is skin. Skin prepped with the reverence of an artisan readying marble for sculpture. “It’s absolutely non-negotiable,” she says, with the certainty of one who has seen what happens otherwise. Cleansing, exfoliation, a circulation-boosting massage, and a perfectly tailored cocktail of hydration precede every brushstroke. “Makeup should never sit on the skin; it should live within it,” she insists.

Her kit is a study in precision: the Temptu foundation for seamless bases; her own Simply Nam lashes, kajals, and blushes, which she knows will not betray her; a curated lineup of icons, from Charlotte Tilbury to NARS. There is no room for chance here, only products that have earned the right to be part of a bride’s story.

Bridal Best

Ask her to define a ‘Namrata Soni’ bride, and she answers with clarity that affirms her philosophy. “It’s not about the most dramatic look or the most trending shade,” she explains. “It’s about creating harmony between who she is and how she wishes to remember herself.”

The Soni bride glows, but never glares; her beauty is not an armour, but a reflection. The look is tailored, not to the lehenga, not even to a Pinterest board, but to the woman. “I begin with her personality,” Soni says. “Everything else is in service of that.”

Glow On

The true test of bridal makeup, she notes, is not the first photograph but the last. Weddings, after all, are endurance events. Her strategy is architectural: layer upon layer of breathable, skin-friendly products; a glow engineered to withstand pheras under the sun and dancing under midnight chandeliers.

And yet, there is one immutable law in her playbook. No glow worth having begins without thorough skin prep. “It’s the only way to achieve radiance that feels alive, not painted on,” she says.

Soni is sure to listen deeply before guiding. “A bride’s vision is sacred,” she says, “but it’s my job to elevate it, to refine it.” The alchemy lies in knowing when to encourage risk and when to preserve comfort. Trust is the currency here, and Soni spends it wisely.

Once the last of the guests have left and the bride returns to stillness, Soni recommends a mindful ritual of restoration featuring the Simply Nam Makeup Remover Towel, warm water, and no aggressive tugging. Follow this up with hydration that seals the skin against the fatigue of celebration. And the morning after? “Water,” she smiles. “For you and your skin. Always.”

Quiet Mastery

What lingers after speaking with Soni is not just her expertise, but her restraint. In an age of maximalist trends and Instagram mimicry, she is a custodian of nuance. She understands that a bride does not remember the contour of her cheekbone so much as the confidence in her smile. That beauty, on a wedding day, is not the look itself but the way it lets her feel entirely herself, in a moment when the world is watching. And that, perhaps, is why a ‘Namrata Soni’ bride is unforgettable.

