Sun Care, Rewritten: The New SPF Mindset Everyone’s Talking About

We’ll say it louder for the people in the back—sunscreen isn’t optional. Especially not in India, where UV indices can soar to a scorching 16 in the summer. While most of us still associate SPF with beach days and vacations, sun protection is one of the most effective ways to defend your skin against premature ageing, pigmentation, dark spots, and even collagen breakdown. And yet, according to a Kantar Panel study, only 3.3% of Indians wear sunscreen regularly. Wild, right?

That sobering number is exactly what Lakmē is tackling head-on. With a no-fluff, science-backed lens, the brand is driving a national conversation around SPF literacy—one that exposes just how many products overpromise and underdeliver when it comes to sun protection. The mission is to educate consumers on what real sun protection actually looks like.

The Invisible Damage You’re Not Seeing

Here’s the thing, UV rays don’t care if you’re indoors or out, under the sun or hiding behind a cloud. UVA rays age your skin silently, while UVB rays cause visible burning—and both leave behind long-term damage that’s far from skin-deep. It’s why dermatologists and skin experts swear by broad-spectrum formulas as the non-negotiable final step of any daily routine.

A key pillar of the campaign is the push for transparency in sun care labeling. As part of the campaign, the brand is also educating users on common SPF myths—from the idea that sunscreen blocks Vitamin D to the belief that melanin-rich skin doesn’t need protection (it absolutely does). Through bold, fact-based content, the campaign is reshaping how Indian consumers think about sun care.

Real Claims, Real Protection

What sets this movement apart is its unapologetic focus on accountability. In an industry crowded with airy claims and low-regulation loopholes, this campaign cuts through the noise with receipts and real science, not just gimmicky smoke and mirrors.

At a time when skin health is finally being recognised as essential self-care, this awareness drive is not just about selling SPF—it’s about building a smarter, better-informed generation of skincare users who demand products that truly protect.

Since 2015, Lakmē has committed to ISO-certified IN-VIVO testing—the global gold standard for SPF and PA validation. These aren’t just lab-bench numbers; we’re talking independent testing, real-world results, and dermatological oversight. Translation: when Lakmē says SPF 50, it means SPF 50.

So in case you’re still wondering—no, wearing sunscreen doesn’t block all your Vitamin D (your morning walk still accounts for your daily quota). What it does block? Sunburns, pigmentation, dullness, and that uneven texture you keep trying to blur out with the Paris filter.

Sun protection isn’t a summer trend—it’s everyday skin survival. And Lakmē isn’t just showing up for the conversation—they’re raising the bar. With smart formulations, transparent testing, and a commitment to education, the brand is proving that sun care doesn’t have to be complicated. No gimmicks, no grey areas—just high-performing SPF that delivers exactly what it promises. Smooth it on, and you’re good to glow.

