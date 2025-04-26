Summer Skincare Weapon? It’s A Cooling Clay Mask

There’s no escaping the sticky, relentless summer. The harsh rays are taking a toll on health and skin alike—and it’s only set to get worse, now that heatwaves are on the horizon. You can slip into shorts and a T-shirt, eat right, stay hydrated, and wear your sunscreen, but summer still has an undeniable impact on your skin. Namita Verma, an advertising executive from Mumbai, who does the daily commute grind, shares something that resonates with us all: "I literally dread those acne flareups every season. I get an oily T-zone, clogged pores, and extra shine on my face that keeps me reaching for blotting paper all the time. Sunscreen only helps me partially. I tried a jar of green clay recently, and it was the best thing! It gave me a cleaner, fresher look, minus the shine. It’s become my summer skin saviour," she says.



Not new to the beauty scene, but especially important in summer, we’re revisiting the good ol' clay pot that can help you battle sweaty skin days. Even celebrities are giving it their nod of approval.



Mira Kapoor recently shared her skincare favourites on Instagram, including clay masks from Pahadi Local, Pure Earth’s mitti clay, and her own brand, Akind. Actor Ananya Panday also posted a photo masking up and embracing some Easter weekend self-care. Clearly, clay is having its moment—let’s dive into this essential summer ritual.

In Indian Homes, It’s Heirloom Advice

Photograph: (Pexels)

Clay masks may be repackaged today, but they’ve been a beauty ritual in Indian homes for generations. You might recall your grandmother mixing Multani Mitti with water to cleanse her face—a beauty hack your mother probably swears by too.

From Multani Mitti to white kaolin, French green clay to Moroccan Rhassoul, these earthy remedies work like magnets to draw out oil, sweat, and toxins. Used twice a week, they can unclog pores, calm breakouts, and leave your skin with a velvety, matte finish—without the tight, dry feeling.

Doc Speak: Use It Twice a Week

Photograph: (Pexels)

Delving into the science behind it, Dr Trupti Agarwal, Consultant Dermatologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, shares: "As a dermatologist, I often recommend clay masks during summer for their excellent ability to purify and refresh the skin. Clays like kaolin and bentonite are very effective at absorbing impurities, drawing out excess oil, sweat, and environmental toxins—all common culprits behind summer breakouts. Their natural mineral content also helps gently exfoliate and boost circulation, leading to a healthy glow. Clay masks tighten pores, reduce inflammation, and control shine, making them ideal for oily or acne-prone skin in the hot months."

Her recommendation? Use a clay mask once or twice a week to maintain clear, radiant summer skin.

Your Summer Clay Ritual - A Step-by-Step

Photograph: (Pexels)

● Start with a gentle cleanser.

● Apply your clay mask. Choose an exfoliating or cooling variant depending on your skin’s needs, and mix it with rose water for an added soothing effect.

● Follow up with a lightweight, gel-based moisturiser.

● Always finish with a dab of sunscreen during the day.

Used regularly, clay can help you achieve that fresh, matte skin finish with less shine and more compliments. Over time, stepping out in the sunshine won’t feel intimidating—you’ll have your summer glow armour on.

At a Glance: 5 Types of Clay and Their Benefits

1. Multani Mitti (Fuller’s Earth, beige)



Photograph: (Pexels)

● Best for: Oily, acne-prone skin

● Benefits: Deep cleansing, oil absorption, brightens complexion, reduces acne and blemishes



2. Kaolin Clay (white, pink, or red)



Kaolin clay Photograph: (Pexels)

● Best for: Sensitive and dry skin

● Benefits: Gentle exfoliation, oil absorption without drying, improves blood circulation

● Tip: Pink kaolin suits combination skin; red kaolin is better for oily skin types.

3. Bentonite Clay (grey or cream)



● Best for: Oily, congested, or acne-prone skin

● Benefits: Highly absorbent, detoxifies pores, tightens skin

4. French Green Clay (light green)



French green clay Photograph: (Pexels)

● Best for: Combination to oily skin

● Benefits: Spa favourite for oil absorption, pore tightening, and revitalising dull skin

5. Rhassoul Clay (Moroccan Lava Clay, brown-red)



Photograph: (Pexels)

● Best for: All skin types, especially sensitive or dry skin

● Benefits: Gentle exfoliation, improves elasticity, removes toxins



