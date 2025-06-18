June's Beauty Forecast: What’s Flying Off The Shelves

The month has served us with a confusing cocktail of heatwaves and sudden rainstorms. And your skin, hair, and mood are probably all feeling it. One moment it’s blazing hot, the next you're drenched without warning, and through it all, your beauty shelf is begging for a seasonal reset. It’s the kind of weather that demands multitasking formulas, frizz-fighters that dry fast, makeup that won’t melt off, and lightweight layers that still pack a punch.

Luckily, the latest launches are here right on cue. From citrusy scents that cut through humidity to tech-powered tools that save your strands, this mid-month lineup is equal parts functional and fun. Whether you’re escaping for the weekend or simply trying to stay put together on a Wednesday, these picks are designed to keep up—and maybe even bring a little joy to the chaos.

e.l.f. cosmetics Glow Reviver Lip Oil Glimmer

Level up your lip game with major shine, subtle shimmer, and nourishing hydration. Wear it alone or layer over lipstick. Either way, it delivers juicy glow, sheer sparkle, and clean-girl vibes in one comfy swipe.

ACQUA DI PARMA Blu Mediterraneo La Riserva Collection

Acqua di Parma’s La Riserva collection gives a richer, longer-lasting twist to two iconic scents, Mirto di Panarea and Arancia di Capri after a careful process. Inspired by Italy’s beauty, these fragrances truly turn moments into memories.

Too Faced Ribbon Wrapped Lash Mascara

A mascara with a tubing formula that delivers extreme length, separation, and 24-hour wear, with zero smudging, clumping, or flaking. You'll find yourself reaching for this everytime.

Mary & May Vegan Peptide Bakuchiol Sun Stick SPF50+ PA++++

Even if you don't see the sun, you still need your SPF. It offers broad-spectrum UV protection while keeping the skin matte and refreshed, ideal for on-the-go touch-ups.

Foxtale Pearlfection Oil Balancing Moisturiser

Monsoon is probably the worst season for all of us with oily skin. This non-comedogenic, fast-absorbing moisturizer controls excess oil while delivering long-lasting hydration. It works effortlessly under makeup or sunscreen, leaving skin visibly radiant, smooth, and balanced without heaviness or shine.

Secret Alchemist Rose Oud

Crafted with therapeutic essential oils and skin-safe, plant-based ingredients, this is possibly the cleanest fragrance ever. If you're like us and love Oud but also love to stop and smell the roses every once in a way, this is going to be your go-to perfume.

Fix My Curls Hair Care Range

To all the curly-haired girlies, we see you, and so does FMC! Your favourite haircare brand has a new identity but with the same amazing products! Get your hands on your favourite staples.

TAILOR’S Clay

TAILOR’S Clay is styling power for every type of hair. This unique product with bamboo extract and silica gives the hair form and texture. Perfect for shortcuts and for everybody who likes a natural and strong look.

Innisfree Mint Chocolate Clay Mask

If you love mint chocolate ice cream, put it on your face, too! Not the ice cream, but this clay mask, which offers an instant, intense cooling effect and a refreshing experience, making skincare feel as indulgent as your favourite frozen treat.

Forest Essentials Musk, Lime & Patchouli Cologne

A refreshing summer cologne blending zesty lime, earthy patchouli, and warm musk. Infused with skin-loving botanicals like Vitamin E and Vetiver, it cools, hydrates, and lingers beautifully.

L'Occitane En Provence UV Shield SPF 50+

This season, don’t just wear sunscreen, ritualise it. Let this be your daily dose of sunshine protection, so you can bask, explore, and glow all day long.

