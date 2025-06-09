Sonam Kapoor: The Diva Who Taught Bollywood The Importance Of Styling

The year was 2017. Being a voracious Page 3 consumer, 30 minutes of my day were dedicated to pass judgement on celebrity looks and scandals alike. I was 16, mind you. I remember stumbling upon a grainy image of Sonam Kapoor in a denim pant sari by Masaba, styled by indomitable Rhea Kapoor, of course. My mind, blown. Aisha, Khoobsoorat, Delhi 6—self-admittedly, I wasn't familiar with her game back then.

The future fashion journalist in me saw promise, a global ascent fit for the books and a legacy in the making, one that was exceedingly unmatchable. And those thoughts of mine ring true to this very day. So, on the star's 40th birthday, we take a look at the serial Cannes attendee's best red carpet and fashion week outings in the past few years.

The Ralph & Russo Show

Turning muse for designer duo Ralph & Russo, who she shares a loving working relationship with, the actress was the first of many in the realm of Bollywood, to walk for an international label. The jewellery paid an obvious homage to Indian tradition, and safe to say, this look is etched in our minds.

Blush Tones

Credited with popularising the side swept trains on international waters, the style icon is fondly remebered for this salmon pink number. Featuring flouncy tulle trains and subtle play in the surface ornamentation department, her affinity for minimal elegance stays winning.

It's All In The Details

So you're telling me that Nitanshi Goel got her inspiration from here? Don't blame her in the slightest. Firstly, a braid on the Cannes red carpet is revolutionary, and second, pairing it with a traditional, elongated hair brooch? Consider me swayed. Brownie points for pairing it with a lehenga.

Down To Business

For Giorgio Armani's 2018 showcase at Milan Fashion Week, the Aisha star turned to the alchemic powers of power-dressing, albeit with a twist. Subtle yet equally head-turning, the all-black concoction propelled her as the best dressed celebrity at the event.

Contained Maximalism

For a media engagement back in 2024, Sonam Kapoor opted for head-to-toe Valentino with stunning coral embellishments on the neckline from the Resort 2024 Collection. The earrings, initally spotted on supermodel Kaia Gerber were a refreshing addition and trust me, not an easy piece to pull off. It's a different story alltogether for Kapoor though.

Emerald Opulence

Make way for this custom Ralph & Russo creation, not a fraying thread in sight. Seamlessly complimenteing the sheen of the white ensemble were her pristine Chopard jewels—a groundbreaking sartorial moment at the premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at Cannes, 2019.

Desi Awakening

Sonam’s fantastical line-up of sari looks in the history of multiple Cannes red carpets is a gift that keeps on giving. This white drape featuring intricate gold embroidery by designer Anamika Khanna stood out effortlessly, with the nath vying to (and succeeding at) stealing the spotlight. Iconic.

Loud Quiet Luxury

Interesting. A tricky look. Lensed in an all-white, oversized knit number at the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, Kapoor made a case for swapping the usual codes of conduct for quiet luxury. It's bold, but it's minimal. An enticing attempt, nonetheless.

Ethereal Liasons

Elie Saab, you magician. This outfit is to Sonam, what the blue Michael Cinco number is to Aishwariya Rai. Delocate yet equally empowering becasue of its regal make, this is undoubtedly one of her best looks at the French Riviera.

OG Moments

The ultimate throwback and how. Shoutout to this moment in 2018, one of her earliest Lakmē Fashion Week sightings with Tarun Tahiliani, that cemented her upcoming status as a fashion icon. This one goes straight to my favourites folder.

