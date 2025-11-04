The 'Boho Bob' Is Trending: How To Make It Work For Your Hair Type And Face Shape

The unexpected return of bohemia hasn't stopped at monopolising our wardrobes this season. While designers and celebrities alike have been embracing the nostalgia of fringed suede jackets and flowing, floor-length skirts, the free-spirited era has also taken over the beauty realm, with under-eye liner, brown lipsticks, boho-style fringes and undone hairstyles superseding barely-there beauty trends.

It's welcome news too – a move away from structured minimalism and 'quiet luxury' and a sign to embrace something more individualistic and free. As for the latest boho beauty trend capturing the hearts of some of the most stylish A-listers, the boho bob is shaping up to be this season's most coveted hairstyle.

Think of it as a softer, more care-free finish and a cooler take on the ever popular short haircut. Ahead, hairdresser Catherine Ho, stylist at Hershesons Belgravia, explains how to make the boho bob for you hair type, texture and face shape, and why the laissez-faire hairstyle is making its grand return this autumn.

What Is A Boho Bob?

Much like the other bohemian-inspired hairstyles that have been dominating lately, the focus here is on the undone finish – forget the razor-sharp cut of a blunt bob, you're looking for something unique and a tousled texture that can play on your natural hair type.

'A boho bob is a soft-textured, layered cut that sits on or above the shoulders. It has a relaxed, undone bohemian vibe that looks effortlessly chic and requires minimal styling,' shares Ho. 'It’s becoming popular because it’s a versatile, easy-to-wear style which suits all face shapes; the less styling you do to it, the better it looks,' she notes.

There's also the fact that a number of stars, from Keira Knightley to Gigi Hadid and Pamela Anderson have all been jumping on the trend too, reinterpreting the look with their own take and proving its versatility. 'Boho bob celebrity muses include Gigi Hadid, Sienna Miller (when she had shorter hair), Keira Knightley, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez,' shares Ho.

Which Hair Types Suit A Boho Bob?

'The boho bob looks great on anyone who already has a slight natural soft wave in their hair, as it just requires a little scrunching with a leave-in cream like Hershesons Almost Everything Cream and letting it air dry with a spritz of texture spray, like the Hershesons Air Dry Spray to enhance hair’s natural texture,' shares Ho. When it comes to face shapes, the beauty here is that it can work for oval, round, square and heart face shapes; the key is in harnessing your own natural hair type to make the look for you.

How to make the cut work for your hair type

For coily and curly hair

'With curly hair, curl pattern should be taken into account and avoiding razor work that might cause frizz; using scissors and leaving ends chunkier helps curls sit better,' says Ho.

For poker-straight hair

'I would use a razor to create texture and to keep the edges soft and not too heavy and blunt. Rough-drying helps to create volume too, so that minimal styling is needed and you let the cut do the work,' says Ho.

For thick hair

Ho recommends having some of the weight removed from the face, and then adding internal layering to avoid puffiness, while keeping the relaxed, boho shape.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

Read the original article on ELLE UK.