Screaming, Crying, Throwing Merch: The Fandom Culture In 2025

I remember my dad telling me how, when he was younger, he’d save up for cassettes, stick posters on his wall, and wait weeks for a magazine interview to arrive. That was his version of fandom. For me, and most of us, being a fan is so much more than watching from the sidelines. We live in group chats, swap playlists like love letters, plan outfits for meet-ups, and build whole communities around the things we love.

via GIPHY

In 2025, fandoms aren’t just cultural—they’re economic. Tours, merch, conventions, and even club nights dedicated to one artist fuel billion-pound industries. But beyond the money, fandom is about belonging. It’s friendship bracelets exchanged between strangers, late-night Reddit theories, and the comfort of knowing someone out there loves what you love.

From Bedroom Walls to Global Gatherings

Where my dad had posters, I have playlists—and entire events. Fandom thrives on connection: Swiftie nights in Indian cities (since she never tours here), Marvel screenings that feel like sports finals, and anime conventions with couture-level cosplay. Comic cons are modern-day festivals, not just for celebrity panels but for stepping into a shared universe. Directioners still gather for listening parties years after the split. Potterheads queue for anniversary screenings. And Swifties? They’ll fill up clubs to scream-sing All Too Well (10 Minute Version) together. These meet-ups prove fandom is never just about the star—it’s about us.

The Currency of Connection

The power of fandom lies in intimacy. My dad admired rock idols from afar; I scroll through selfies and live-streams and feel—just for a moment—like part of the story. Psychologists call it a parasocial relationship, but fans call it friendship. That bond drives loyalty: ARMYs stayed devoted through BTS’s hiatus, Directioners still manifest reunions, and the Beyhive decodes every lyric like scripture. We don’t just consume—we commit.

Communities Built on Belonging

What fandoms really offer is community. Swifties swap bracelets before gigs. Anime fans share art across continents. Potterheads trade theories like the magic never ended. And fan pages like @taylornation, @mumbai.bts, @beyoncevault, or @potterverse.in are more than update accounts—they’re digital town squares, archiving, analysing, and often setting the agenda for fan conversations. For many, they feel more authentic than official PR.

The Messy Bits

Of course, it’s not all glitter. Stan wars, online pile-ons, and obsession are part of the package. Parasocial closeness can blur into entitlement. But even at its messiest, fandom shows how deeply people want to connect.

Why Fandoms Matter

When I compare my dad’s posters to my friendship bracelets and Swiftie nights, I don’t see two different worlds. I see the same instinct: to belong. That’s why fandoms endure—Potterheads still gather, ARMYs still trend hashtags in minutes, Directioners still wait. Because fandom isn’t just about an artist—it’s about us. It’s about finding joy in community, even when the idol is half a world away.

Sure, my dad had posters. But I have Swiftie nights, comic cons, and a digital family always on standby. Same love—just louder, and infinitely more connected.

via GIPHY

Also Read:

Taylor Swift Announces 12th Album 'The Life Of A Showgirl,' And Fans Already Have Wild Theories

'F1® The Movie' Review: 10 Thoughts I Had While Watching The Film As An Actual F1 Fan