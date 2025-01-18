The Concert-Proof Makeup Guide You Need RN

With the Coldplay concert taking over Mumbai this week, the beauty girlies at ELLE just had to share something that's been on their minds: how do you keep your makeup looking flawless through the chaotic motions of a concert? Picture this: you're at your favourite artist's concert, singing at the top of your lungs, dancing like no one's watching, but you whip out your front camera to document your best life for the 'gram and your makeup's a hot mess. Don't panic - we're here to tell you that with the right products and a few strategic tips, you can keep your makeup locked in place, whether you're being pushed around by the crowd, or jumping to get a glance of your favourite band.

1. It All Starts With Prep

We all know how important it is to prime our skin for makeup to go on smooth and budge-free, but it's also important to pick the correct products for the occassion you're priming for. Lightweight hydration is a non-negotiable; the Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Serum is a great option. Usually, I'd stop there, but to add longevity to your look, top it off with the Smashbox Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Primer.

2. Work In Thin Layers

This goes for everything, from skin prep, to your skin tint/foundation, to your concealer and mascara. I'm not saying you need to use carefully calculated amounts, but just make sure you're not slapping on a thick layer. Blend pea-sized amounts in well, and you'll see that less really is more.

3. Waterproof Everything

No matter how fun a concert is, the reality remains that you're going to sweat. A lot. And that's where waterproof makeup steps in. Your base, mascara, eyeliner, and lipstick, all need to be waterproof, so that you can bawl your eyes out unapolagetically when Fix You plays.

4. Powder Products > Cream Products

Yes, we all love our cream blushes and highlights, but when it comes to staying the night, nothing is as loyal as that powder blush you haven't touched in a while, or that trusty eyeshadow palette that you can create a gazillion looks with. Plus, it really adds that pop of colour to your face. IF you're really averse to powder formulations, your next best bet is a water-based tint that you can use for your eyes, cheeks, and lips.

5. Don't Go Overboard With Setting Powder, Do Go Overboard With Setting Spray

Depositing too much setting powder under your eyes or anywhere on your face will inevitably cause your makeup to crack. Take a small amount on a big brush and dust away. Make setting spray your best friend. The iconic Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray never disappoints- your makeup will literally freeze in time.

While these tips go a long way, it's most important that you enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience and don't stress about the way you look. At the end of the night, all that matters is that you had the Adventure Of A Lifetime.