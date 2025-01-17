Going To The Coldplay Concert This Weekend? Six Things To Not Do

If you’ve managed to score the tickets for the historic bunch of Coldplay shows slated to happen in India from the 18th of February to the 26th, you’re clearly one of the chosen ones. Phew, it was indeed tight. Amidst all the hullabaloo on the internet with incessant tips and tricks on attending the concert ‘in the best way possible’ we’ve actually drawn up a list of specific "DON’Ts" as tough love is often a language more potent. Especially in this country.

Keep these pointers in mind, and have the time of your life by painting it Yellow.

1. Don’t huddle up outside the stadium in hopes of scoring tickets last minute in black.

From Bryan Adams to Dua Lipa, I’ve personally noticed ample instances of people offering to sell last-minute tickets at exorbitant rates to fans eyeing a glimpse of the artists. Note: the validity will only be discovered inside, at the security gates and so if you’ve been scammed, trust me you’ll have to nurse the biggest heartbreak of your life outside the walls of the stadium. Be wise and don’t entertain shoddy reach-outs.

2. Don’t leave hurriedly sans a physical copy of your ID card.

Bookmyshow has put out a directory guiding people to carry their Aaadhars / PANs as the verification process for Coldplay will entail three steps. And while this usually doesn’t happen for most concerts, keep this in mind.

3. Don’t venture out without charting out a solid plan for travelling.

This is for Mumbai folks. Be it the local or your trusted Ola/Uber, pre-book your cab or get your train travel sorted in advance (BMS has made provisions on the app) as thousands of people will be flocking to the area. Traffic will be record-breaking.

4. Don’t carry bags bigger in size than an A4 sheet and professional recording equipment.

I mean come on, travel light folks. A palm sized wallet for the men and a fanny pack for the girlies should suffice. Keep your drone dreams at home, for these precious recording items will be confiscated.

5. Don’t litter at the concert and honour their sustainability mandate as much as you can.

It’s embarrassing that I have to even spell this out, but please behave. We’re notorious for littering and that goes severely against what Coldplay stands for as a band. Be a loyal fan and keep the stadium clean.

6. Don’t watch the concert through your phone, be in the moment. Please.

Taking the phone out for a couple videos during A Sky Full Of Stars and Yellow? Sure. But please try your best to stay in the moment and witness the concert as it unfolds in front of you, rather than be engrossed in the six-inch gadget clutched tightly in your hands. And trust me, this is coming from someone with an unhealthy amount of screen time. Live in the moment.

Also Read:

Four Lucky Coldplay Fans Tell Us About Scoring Tickets (By Fair Means) On ‘That’ Eventful Sunday

For Grammy Nominee Priya Darshini, Music Brings Solace