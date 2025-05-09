The Day After: Quick-Fix Skincare For Post-Wedding Glow

Your wedding is a whirlwind of emotions, celebrations, and maybe a few too many late nights. While your heart may be full, your skin might not be as thrilled. This eighth feature in our series is all about post-wedding skincare to counter fatigue and bring back your glow.

Cleanse & Refresh

Start the morning with a double cleanse. Use a gentle micellar water, like Bioderma Sensibio H2O, followed by a hydrating cleanser such as Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser. This ensures all remnants of makeup and stress are washed away.

Rehydrate & Soothe

Your skin’s crying out for moisture after hours under makeup and wedding lights. Laneige’s Cream Skin Toner is a lifesaver—it hydrates like a moisturiser while feeling weightless. Follow this with SkinCeuticals’ Hydrating B5 Gel to replenish your skin’s natural barrier.

Mask It Up

The quickest way to perk up tired skin? A sheet mask. Dr. Jart+’s Cicapair Tiger Grass Calming Mask not only soothes irritation but also brings down redness, perfect for when you’ve been up all night dancing.

Brighten Up

Dull skin? No problem. Add a vitamin C serum like Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate to your routine for instant radiance.

Take it easy and pamper yourself—you deserve it! Up next, we’ll ensure your bridal glow carries on through the honeymoon and beyond.