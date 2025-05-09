subscribe
Beauty

The Day After: Quick-Fix Skincare For Post-Wedding Glow

Bounce back beautifully after the big day. As important as it is to take care of your skin before the big day, what no one told you is that post-wedding skincare is, too

| Kannagi Desai
Bride

Your wedding is a whirlwind of emotions, celebrations, and maybe a few too many late nights. While your heart may be full, your skin might not be as thrilled. This eighth feature in our series is all about post-wedding skincare to counter fatigue and bring back your glow.

Cleanse & Refresh

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Daily Soothing Cleanser, Make up Pollution & Impurities Remover Face Eyes Sensitive skin, 250ml : Amazon.in: Fashion

Start the morning with a double cleanse. Use a gentle micellar water, like Bioderma Sensibio H2O, followed by a hydrating cleanser such as Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser. This ensures all remnants of makeup and stress are washed away.

Rehydrate & Soothe

Skinceuticals Hydrating B5 Moisture-Enhancing Gel, 1-Ounce Bottle : Amazon.in: Beauty

Your skin’s crying out for moisture after hours under makeup and wedding lights. Laneige’s Cream Skin Toner is a lifesaver—it hydrates like a moisturiser while feeling weightless. Follow this with SkinCeuticals’ Hydrating B5 Gel to replenish your skin’s natural barrier.

Mask It Up

Cicapair Calming Mask 5ea - maccaron

The quickest way to perk up tired skin? A sheet mask. Dr. Jart+’s Cicapair Tiger Grass Calming Mask not only soothes irritation but also brings down redness, perfect for when you’ve been up all night dancing.

Brighten Up

Powerful Strength Line Reducing Concentrate

Dull skin? No problem. Add a vitamin C serum like Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate to your routine for instant radiance.

Take it easy and pamper yourself—you deserve it! Up next, we’ll ensure your bridal glow carries on through the honeymoon and beyond.

