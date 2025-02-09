Red Flag Or Green Flag? What Your Partner’s Skincare Says About Them

We all know the seven love languages, but let's talk about the one no one is mentioning - skincare. Think about it: the way your partner pats, slathers, and massages their way to glowing skin says a lot about them. Are they consistent or chaotic? Do they invest in themselves or just wing it? Their routine (or complete lack of one) might just be the biggest red or green flag yet. So, let's break it down - ultimate skincare love language guide starts now.

Green Flag: They Wear SPF Religiously

A person who applies sunscreen every morning—rain or shine—is someone who thinks long-term. They’re not just protecting their skin now, but forever- and plus, it shows a great degree of discipline and commitment. If they’re this dedicated to warding off sun damage, imagine the emotional damage they'll save (or heal) you from.

Red Flags: They Use 3-In-1

If they think one bottle can do it all, they're most probably going to expect you to be their therapist, mother, friend, lover, and worst of all, punching bag. A one-size-fits-all approach might work in some areas of life, but skincare (and love) requires a little more effort.

Green Flag: They Have A Set Routine

This is the kind of person who finds what works and sticks to it, just like they would with you. Loyalty? Locked in. Priorities? Sorted. They understand the power of consistency and self-care, which means they won't just respect your routine, they'll respect you for putting yourself first when you need to.

Red Flag: They Say "I Just Use Water"

Minimalism is great, but when it comes to skincare, this might be code for "I haven’t bought face wash since college." If their idea of a morning routine is splashing some tap water on their face and calling it a day, beware. If they can’t commit to a 30-second cleanse, read between the lines and run. Plus, let's be real, that's just poor hygiene, and you can't be living in your college frat days forever.

Green Flag: They Research Ingredients Before Buying Products

If they can school you on niacinamide versus squalene, congratulations—you’re dating someone detail-oriented and attentive. You know they'll take charge when you need them to, and they'll never do anything with half a heart. Chances are, they're going to be quite protective of you, and we all love a little of that, no matter how much we deny it.

Red Flag: They Constantly Pick At Their Skin

A little pimple popping here and there? Understandable, we're all guilty of it. But, a full-time obsession with picking just shows a lack of patience, a tendency toward impulsive decision-making, or even deeper mental health issues—all of which can spell trouble in a relationship.

Green Flag: They Double Cleanse After a Long Day

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again—it’s okay to skip skincare when you’re exhausted, but if there’s one step worth the effort, it’s double cleansing. And let’s be real, a guy who actually does this? Rare. But it shouldn’t be. Taking the time to wash off the day (yes, even after a night out) shows he’s someone who invests in himself and values the little things that matter. If you’ve found a man who double cleanses, don’t let him go—he’s a keeper.

Red Flag: They Shame You For Having A Routine

These are the same type of people who don't use any skincare or even moisturise, because "they have oily skin". If they dismiss basic skincare because they "don’t see the point," you might be dealing with someone who ignores the little big things in life and more importantly, cannot respect another person's beliefs and be open to suggestion.

Now, go forth and assess wisely. And if you need to subtly upgrade your partner’s routine, might we suggest a surprise skincare gift set?