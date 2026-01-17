The January Drops You’ll Be Restocking All Year

2026 may look like just another year on the calendar, but the vibe? Completely different. This is the year of breaking up with high-maintenance routines and saying yes to products that actually make life easier. And of course, January arrives hand in hand with the inevitable new year, new me energy, only this time, we’re doing it smarter. From cult-favourite global labels finally landing in India to homegrown brands dropping near-perfect formulas, January has already come through with some serious wins. These aren’t blink-and-you’ll-miss-them launches either, run out of them and you will panic. Consider this your edit of products that go beyond trends and straight into personality-defining territory for 2026.

Onitsuka Tiger Eau De Parfum Collection

Cult-fave brand Onitsuka Tiger just stepped into the fragrance game, and yes, it’s every bit as iconic as their kicks. It is scents that don’t shout but still steal the spotlight and aesthetic contrasts the brand does so well. Seriously addictive, these perfumes are the kind that linger on your skinand live rent-free in your head.

Shop Here

Oriflame OPT Optimals Even Out Light Cream

Who even has the time to colour-correct three different skin tones every morning? Not me! This January find came at the perfect time. The Rainbow Algae extract moisturiser is basically a magic eraser for dark spots, making everything look smooth, even, and totally radiant.

Shop Here

O3+ Caffeine Bomb Anti Dark Circle Eye Patch

Who knew the same caffeine that gave you sleepless nights and dark under-eyes is actually the hero helping you recover from them? These patches are like a literal espresso shot for your under-eyes, instantly de-puffing and brightening so you look well-rested.

Shop Here

Ashpveda Shubhra Himalayan Ember Roll-on Perfume

Is your handbag even complete without a earthy, woody roll-on that brings all the Himalayan calm right to your wrists? This botanical blend is definitely the'calm-in-a-bottle'. It’s like carrying a tiny meditation session wherever you go!

Shop Here

Colors Queen Totally Matte Non-Transfer Lipstick

Finally, a matte lip that actually stays put through coffee dates and dinner! With the bold lip era coming back, these liquid lipsticks are your way to be the first ones to hop onto the trend without the smudge.

Shop Here

&Done Success Story Rebuilding Serum

We’ve finally found the secret to 'good hair days' regardless of the weather! This serum-cream hybrid actually fixes damage from the inside out, leaving hair softer and virtually frizz-free. Four uses in and you’ll be as obsessed as we are!

Shop Here

Foxtale Cell Renewal Collagen-PDRN Serum

For my girls living life in the fast lane, this serum is a total lifesaver! Inspired by K-beauty, this vegan PDRN watergel helps your skin bounce back from stress and pollution, giving you that pretty glow even when you're running on caffeine.

Shop Here

Calvin Klein Hair & Body Perfume Mists

Who says you only need one perfume? These mists are made for the girl who loves to play! Wear one, layer two, or switch it up, they wrap you in a 'second-skin' scent that’s perfect for creating your own signature vibe.

Shop Here

Pond’s Anti-Blue Light UV Miracle Tinted SPF 50 PA++++ & DPF

We all have those UV glasses to protect our eyes, but what about our skin? Between endless video calls and doom-scrolling, this Pond’s Tinted SPF is the ultimate digital bodyguard. It blocks blue light and UV rays, while the blurring tint keeps you looking totally flawless.

Shop Here

Dyson Airwrap™ Origin

Dyson just dropped the perfect 'back to basics' Airwrap and I'm not over it! It uses that genius Coanda airflow to style your hair while keeping it super healthy and shiny. It’s the ultimate ‘get ready in ten minutes’ tool that leaves me looking like I just walked out of a salon.

Shop Here

Ajmal Oud on the Rocks Perfume

Forget the morning coffee! I’m dousing myself in Oud On The Rocks. The mix of bergamot and coffee is literally intoxicating. It’s deep, smooth, and will stay glued to your vanity and wrists since the first spray.

Shop Here

Winston 5 in 1 Hair Blow Brush

Why choose one tool when you can have five? The Winston 5-in-1 has officially replaced my cluttered hair drawer. From auto-wrap curls to smooth straightening, this tool does the work for you.

Shop Here

Huda Beauty Easy Bake Pressed Powder

Huda’s iconic Easy Bake just went pressed, and I’m obsessed! I’ve officially traded messy loose powders for this sleek compact. It delivers that signature airbrushed finish without the "powder mess" taking over your vanity.

Shop Here

Eva Pristine Shata Dhauta Ghrita Saffron Cream

Eva Pristine takes pure A2 ghee and washes it 100 times to create the fluffiest, dreamiest cream ever. It heals and glows like nothing else, perfect for when your skin needs a little extra TLC.

Shop Here

Tom Ford Oud Voyager

If you’re looking for your new signature scent, stop here. Tom Ford’s latest is a total journey! Starting with zesty pepper and ending in a velvety, oud-soaked dream. It’s sophisticated but still playful enough.

Shop Here

PAC Cosmetics Spotlight Cushion Foundation

If you’re always running five minutes late, you need this! This is your ultimate gateway to a 24-hour flawless face. It’s waterproof, sweatproof, and light as air.

Shop Here

Forest Hill Hydrating Lip Balm

We always forget lip SPF, but Forest Hills just made it so effortless! A creamy blend of avocado and coconut, this balm is super buttery, smells amazing, and has SPF 50 to stop cracking before it starts.

Shop Here

Givenchy Le Rouge Velvet Matte

Born to be an icon, this is that rare matte that feels like a soft-focus filter! This is a total game-changer with the only matte that keeps lips voluptuous and plumped all day.

Shop Here

Chosen By Dermatology SMOO® Candy Kiss Buttergel®

It’s 2026, and we aren't doing crusty knees or elbows! This Buttergel is a plant-based "overnight hug" that’s slow-melting, smells like a spa dream, and so cushiony that you'll wake up with skin that’s actually soft.

Shop Here

Typsy Beauty Pout Cloud If you told me a matte lip could feel like a literal marshmallow, I’d have called your bluff until I triedTypsy’s Pout Cloud. This peptide-packed matte balm, with its whipped, cushiony formula and cooling applicator, is all you’ll need this year and beyond! Shop Here Ikonic Me 3 in 1 Express Styler Hair Styler

I’m definitely packing this for every 2026 getaway. Why carry three tools when this one does it all? It gives a shinier finish that looks incredible in vacation photos. One tool, one plug, and zero bad hair days.

Shop Here

Tint Cosmetics UNREAL Shimmer Eyeshadows

I’m officially de-influencing your boring shadows because these pans are the only glitter you need. They glide on like silk and shine like a strobe light. Perfect for that inner-corner pop or a full-lid moment!

Shop Here

Hince

K-Beauty lovers, you won't believe this! The cult-fav brand is finally in India. It is Hince, and it’s available right at your doorstep. Get all you had in mind, from the Raw Glow Gel Tint for that perfect dewy lip or the Dewy Ball for a fresh, luminous flush.

Shop Here

Marc-Antoine Barrois Aldebaran Marc-Antoine Barrois basically bottled a star! It’s tuberose with a dash of spicy paprika and tonka bean vibes. Aldebaran is that elegant-yet-fun fragrance giving mysterious energy. Shop Here The Face Shop PDRN Hyaluronic Serum PDRN seems to be K-beauty's IT ingredient in 2026 and The Face Shop’s Alltimate PDRN Serum works beyond the surface to plump, repair and strengthen skin daily. Glossy, bouncy skin incoming. Shop Here The Ordinary Sulfur 10% Powder-to-Cream Concentrate For those days your skin decides to act out, this treatment is a lifesaver. It literally transforms from powder to cream to soothe irritation and soak up oil. It’s a genius little find that’s science-backed but feels like total magic! Shop Here

