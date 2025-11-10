The Weight Of Being Weightless: A Paradox Of Beauty

Whether it’s a Victoria’s Secret runway or a Sunday visit to Grandma’s house, when confidence becomes the only religion, there are no wars — well, mostly. Back then, on the day I was called out for looking undernourished, I happened to be on my way to audition for a fashion event. Cheeky, firm, and utterly unbothered, I wore my bones like badges — proof that I belonged to a world where lightness was currency and self-assurance was salvation. Only later would I realise how high that price actually was.

The so-called “skinny-girl privilege” promises validation, but only if you can survive the mind-numbing standards and the quiet emotional hangover that trails behind — worrying about a checklist so impossible it could drive a saint to calorie-counting. Thank God for Yasmin Wijnaldum and the Spice Girls, our unlikely prophets of a future that finally knew how to have fun — and eat.

Photograph: (Instagram: @kendalljenner)

The Model Paradox

It’s funny how that dream — to be pretty, palatable, and perfectly in proportion — is the ultimate gate pass to every privilege imaginable. But the catch isn’t surprising: an endless cycle of physical, emotional, and social pressure, served with a side of control that haunts the living daylights out of you.

To be a model is to embody both the fantasy and the flaw. You are the canvas and the commodity — praised for individuality but paid for conformity. The world tells you you’re lucky: the front-row seats, the free clothes, your face on glossy covers. But no one mentions the constant negotiation between your body and your sanity.

And while fashion today celebrates diversity more loudly than before, the ghosts of old beauty ideals still linger backstage, whispering the same impossible standards in a new tone.

Photograph: (Instagram: @bellahadid @alexconsani)

Every meal becomes a math problem, every compliment a reminder that beauty comes with terms and conditions. You smile for the cameras, pretending it’s effortless, while quietly learning that the hardest part of being seen is staying visible without disappearing.

Blame It on the Metabolism

Sometimes, it’s just the metabolism — that mythical creature no one believes in until they see you inhale a burger and still look the same. Some days I can’t eat; other days I could demolish the fridge. It’s not a flex; it’s just biology.

Photograph: (Instagram: @arianagrande)

People assume it’s some elite diet plan, but really, it’s genetics, nerves, and maybe black coffee doing overtime. Try explaining that to a relative who thinks one more scoop of protein shake will “fix” you. There’s no mystery cleanse here — just a body doing what it does, imperfectly and honestly.

Too Thin To Care

It’s strange how being called “too thin” can sting and flatter at the same time. In regular life, it’s an intervention; in fashion, it’s practically a compliment. When someone says, “You should eat more,” you don’t crumble — you smile, grab your tote, and take it as a sign to walk the next show. But over time, you learn that armour can get heavy too.

Photograph: (Instagram: @emrata)

Each skipped dessert once felt like a victory. Now, it feels like a conversation — about control, about conditioning, about choosing yourself. You learn to turn concern into reflection, criticism into perspective. Because in a world that worships lightness, the real rebellion is learning to stand in your own weight — whatever that looks like.

