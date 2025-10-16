Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025: The Return Of The Angels

They heard us — and this time they delivered. Gone were the slicked-back buns, the underwhelming wings, and the half-hearted spectacle that left 2024 feeling flat and lifeless. 2025, thankfully, felt alive. The energy was restored, the stage was lit, the casting made sense, the wings are better and the lingerie looked expensive again. Glamour, once misplaced, finally returned to centre stage. And if last year tested our loyalty, this one reminded us why we still watch — for the jaw-dropping moments that only Victoria’s Secret can stage.

Opening Moment

When Jasmine Tookes hit the runway, pregnant and glowing, everyone collectively gasped and then cheered. Draped in shimmering gold mesh, the shimmer of her look was matched only by the weight of the moment: stepping out as only the second Black model to open the show after Naomi Campbell. Well, it marked a turning point — a brand once criticised for exclusion now placing inclusivity and representation at its core.

Madison Beer Takes The Stage

Madison Beer brought her signature polish to the Victoria’s Secret stage, performing a medley of her hits in a setting that felt more fashion show than concert. Styled in a crystal corset and sleek heels, she fit seamlessly into the show’s revived sense of glamour — pop star energy, refined for the runway. Her image has always balanced sensuality and control, making her the perfect modern face for Victoria’s Secret’s new direction: confident, aspirational, and unapologetically feminine.

O.G.s Return

The women who defined an era, back to prove they still are the icons. Adriana, Candice and Irina prove that confidence ages better than anything else.

Adriana Lima

The supermodel wore a skin-tight, crystal-studded bodysuit in a muted gold tone that mirrored her skin under the lights. Her hair was left in signature glossy waves and it was the wings that stole attention — sculpted in burnished bronze, layered like sheets of metal rather than feathers. They were angular, industrial, almost architectural — a modern take on the classic Angel silhouette.

Candice Swanepoel

Bronzed and bejewelled, Candice Swanepoel’s look was pure dominance, screaming the vibe of lingerie turned into armour. Her hair was classic Victoria’s Secret bombshell: long, voluminous, and glossy.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk delivered full showgirl glamour — a corseted white bodysuit trimmed with crystals, topped with a sculptural pink feathered headpiece that could hold its own on a Vegas stage. Every detail — from the structured bow to her poised walk — was precision performance.

Hadid Sisters

Our favourite duo returned to the runway — and truly, no one does it better than the Hadid sisters.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi wore a blush lace camisole, her body framed by a sculptural cape that fanned out like unfolding petals. The palette — soft pinks and rose tones — caught the lights with every step, creating a halo effect around her. The look played with hyper-femininity, blending soft sensuality with a Barbie-coded glamour, all set to Madison Beer’s “Make You Mine”, the pop anthem that turned the scene into a live music-video moment.

Later, Gigi reappeared in a fitted white corset and pleated skirt, paired with padded white wings. The look had that signature Victoria’s Secret polish. The kind of all-white moment that reminds us why she’s one of the brand’s modern icons.

Miss Bella Hadid

Bella’s first look was pure heat — a red satin bra and briefs styled with sheer stockings, garters, and a cascading built-in train that followed her like smoke. It was classic Victoria’s Secret drama: bold, cinematic, and unapologetically sensual.

For her second look, Bella switched gears in a metallic fringed bra top and matching briefs that shimmered with every movement. Behind her, oversized white wings shaped like flower petals opened in full bloom — a softer contrast to the sharp glint of metal. The styling felt decisive mix of showgirl and hot sculpture.

Emily Ratajkowski Made Her Debut

Emily made her Victoria’s Secret runway debut in a blush-pink lingerie set framed by sculptural floral wings, as though she’d emerged from a blossom. The wings formed a petal-cocoon rather than traditional angel shapes.

First-Ever Professional Athlete to Get Wings

Basketball player, Angel Reese layered under a cropped baby tee with cut-out detailing and shimmering wings that caught the light from every angle. The styling felt fresh, athletic, and unexpected — a nod to her sports roots but refashioned for the Victoria’s Secret stage.

Reese made a daring walk as she walked in strappy hot-pink lingerie adorned with lace blossoms, paired with a floral-studded tulle shawl that trailed her like petals in bloom. Her silver stilettos added another dimension, emphasising her 6′3″ frame as she strode with presence and confidence.

Alex Consani Returned

Alex Consani might just be everyone’s current obsession — and her runway moment proved why. She wore black lace lingerie styled with thigh-high garters and an oversized silver cape that glittered like liquid light. The cape, the standout silhouette of this year’s show, framed her walk with movement and attitude, nodding to old-school Victoria’s Secret drama but reimagined for a Instagram-era audience. It was camp, commanding, and completely on-trend.

Neelam Gill

Neelam Gill returned to the Victoria’s Secret runway in a soft pink lingerie ensemble — sheer, romantic, and delicately framed to feel both intimate and bold. Beyond what she wore, her presence mattered: the only Indian-origin model in the show, back for a second year, standing as both legacy and progress.

All in all, the show was a great success this year. I’ve watched the Victoria’s Secret shows for as long as I can remember — they played a big role in how I saw confidence, beauty, and performance. It’s refreshing to see the brand find its footing again, though I'll admit it, part of me still misses the unapologetic drama of the Fantasy Bras.