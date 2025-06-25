Transgender Women On Wearing Beauty As An Armour

Beauty has always been tightly bound to gender, and social hierarchy. Fair skin, long hair, delicate features, and a distinctly feminine or masculine presentation. These ideals are not just aesthetic; they often define belonging, desirability, and even dignity.

But for India’s trans community—particularly trans women and transfeminine people—beauty is rarely a simple act of self-expression. It’s tangled in survival, societal validation, and the burden of getting by. In a country that legally recognises transgender identities but socially still resists them, the act of being seen as who they are, or even just being visible becomes deeply political.

The Politics of Passing And Visibility

Photograph: (Instagram: @sanatchadha)

Gender expression in our country is policed through tradition, family, language, and community. The pressure to pass as a certain gender is real, and often relentless. For many trans women, appearing “feminine enough” becomes a way to be seen, heard, and treated with basic respect. It can offer safety, but it also comes with a heavy cost.

"Beauty wasn't something I had the privilege of thinking about as a child," says creator Sanat Chadha. "Guys in school would tease me by calling me beautiful. I used to cry because I knew it wasn’t coming from a place of endearment. But I still somehow liked it, and that confused me."

This pressure isn’t merely about aesthetics; it’s often about survival. Trans individuals frequently face bullying, harassment, or violence when their appearance doesn’t align with the cisnormative expectations society places on them. “It’s not just about being visible, but about feeling safe,” another trans creator shared.

"We live in a world that constantly tells us we must look a particular way to be worthy," says model Nin Kala. “And when we start chasing that kind of beauty, we forget to see the beauty we already carry. We become addicted to approval, trapped in cycles of comparison and competition.”

Reclaiming The Mirror

Photograph: (Instagram: @ninkala__)

For many trans women, this journey is one of self-worth. It’s about facing the mirror and finally recognising the person looking back. Beauty rituals, like applying kajal, wearing a bindi, painting nails, or getting facial hair lasered become sacred acts of joy, autonomy, and identity. These moments, where gender euphoria replaces dysphoria, are often more affirming than anything the outside world can offer.

"I stopped painting a version of who I thought I had to be and started revealing who I truly was,” says Pranav, a makeup artist. “Lipstick turned into rebellion. Foundation became affirmation. Blush? That’s just me, flirting with my reflection and winning every time."

Chadha recalls a powerful moment from her journey, “A trans woman once told me, ‘One day, you’ll stop blaming your face. You’ll just say the dress is ugly.’ And I remember the exact moment it happened. I looked in the mirror and thought, ‘Damn, this dress is horrible.’ That was such a beautiful moment of freedom.” With time, many trans women find that beauty becomes less about external validation and more about internal alignment. “At first, it was all about passing, looking pretty, looking enough,” says Chadha. “But now, I’m so content with who I am and how I’m perceived. It’s not about one eyelash being off. It’s about the message I’m putting out into the world. That’s been the most beautiful part of transitioning, I finally feel like me.”

Inclusion Or Exploitation?

Photograph: (Instagram:@dollysingh)

In recent years, beauty and fashion brands in India have made efforts to include trans models, particularly during Pride Month. But these gestures often stop at surface-level visibility. True inclusion goes deeper. Inclusion isn’t just about who’s in the frame. It’s about who’s behind the camera, who’s making the decisions, and who’s being paid fairly.

“One thing I wish more people understood about trans people is that we aren’t one-dimensional,” says Chadha. “At a fashion show, someone asked me why all trans women are models or creators. I was baffled. I was also pursuing a Degree in History and International Relations at the time. But people see one version of us in the media and assume that’s all we are.”

The truth is, many trans women succeed in fields where visibility is limited simply because those industries—beauty, fashion, content—are among the few that offer a degree of safety and acceptance.

Rewriting Beauty

Photograph: (Instagram: @rayyanmonkey)

Beauty for trans women in India is not a linear journey. It’s about unlearning, reclaiming, and reimagining. It’s about peeling off layers of shame and revealing the glow beneath. “When the world tried to write me off,” says Pranav, “I picked up a brush—and rewrote the whole damn narrative.”

From pressure to pride, trans women are redefining what beauty looks like, on their own terms. Not for approval, not for applause, but for peace. As Nin Kala beautifully puts it, “The world becomes more beautiful when we all feel free to be ourselves—loudly, proudly, and joyfully.”