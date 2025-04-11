subscribe
ELLE Wellness Deep Dive: Dry Brushing Is Trending Again. Where Did It All Start?

I had to give in this time. Come along with me as I finally succumb to the social media favourite, dry brushing. Spoiler: I feel like a new person since trying it.

| Siya Bhambwani
Dry brushing is doing the rounds of Instagram again—and for good reason. This simple, yet luxurious practice involves using a soft bristle brush to exfoliate your skin, leaving it smoother, softer, and positively glowing. It first got popular in 2018, when wellness and beauty influencers, like Valeria Lipovetsky, claimed this practice to be the secret behind their slowed down ageing and supermodel legs. The ancient practice is rooted in Ayurveda, and its results are so staggering, that it's even got bombshells like Gwyneth Paltrow, Miranda Kerr and Cindy Crawford hooked. So, I finally ordered myself a body brush, with natural bristles and all that, and here's how it went.

Why We're Glad About This Comeback

From YouTube tutorials to celeb endorsements, dry brushing has been hailed as a quick, affordable way to boost circulation, banish dullness, and even reduce the appearance of cellulite. The best part? It’s as relaxing as it is effective and our beauty editor, Kannagi Desai, has given it her stamp of approval, stating that it has also helped her with pain management. 

Unlike other trends, that can feel a bit like a chore to incorporate into your routine, dry brushing offers a soothing ritual to upgrade your routine. So grab a brush, take five minutes for yourself, and join the revival of this ritual that will awaken your senses like no other. 

Need Some More Convincing? Here's Why You Need It In Your Life

brush

1. Exfoliation: This is probably the most satisfying and instant result of dry brushing. It helps improve skin texture and primes your body for better absorption of skincare products. I noticed it left me with the softest, plumpest skin ever, and it blew my mind.
2. Boosts Circulation: The gentle brushing motion stimulates blood flow, which can help deliver nutrients to your skin, not only giving it a fresh look, but also preventing health problems.
3. Lymphatic Drainage: Dry brushing is known to promote lymphatic drainage, which helps remove toxins from the body, and reduce puffiness and water retention, so that you can look your best self.
4. May Reduce Mild Cellulite: While it’s not a magic cure, regular dry brushing can temporarily improve the appearance of cellulite by stimulating the skin and encouraging smoother texture. Of course, the result varies from person to person, but it is worth a try.
5. Invigorates And Energises: Everyone has a morning ritual- whether it's an ice dunk, or Gua Sha-ing. The brisk strokes of dry brushing awaken your senses and leave you feeling refreshed; perfect for a morning pick-me-up!

Incorporating dry brushing into your routine doesn’t just elevate your skincare—it creates a relaxing ritual that puts both, your body and mind out of fight-or-flight mode. Try the brushes from The House Of Beauty and Bloom

The Masterclass

bathtub

  • Do it before showering: The best time for dry brushing is before bathing, simply because you'll be sloughing off dead skin cells and you might want to rinse off after.
  • Do it on dry skin: Make sure your skin (and brush) is completely dry for the best results.
  • Work with moderate pressure: You want your strokes to be impactful enough to help with exfoliation, circulation, and drainage, but not abrasive to your skin. 
  • Start at your ankles: Keep in mind that you want your strokes moving towards the direction of your heart. Start at the ankles and move in long, circular motions upward. Switch to shorter, quicker movements around your joints and upper body. For the stomach, dry brush in a clockwise direction.

Make sure to practice dry brushing not more than once or twice a week, initially. While skin redness may be normal post dry brushing, it shouldn’t feel discomforting or irritated. Avoid completely if you suffer from eczema, psoriasis or other serious skin issues, and never dry brush an open cut or wound.

