ELLE Wellness Deep Dive: Dry Brushing Is Trending Again. Where Did It All Start?

Dry brushing is doing the rounds of Instagram again—and for good reason. This simple, yet luxurious practice involves using a soft bristle brush to exfoliate your skin, leaving it smoother, softer, and positively glowing. It first got popular in 2018, when wellness and beauty influencers, like Valeria Lipovetsky, claimed this practice to be the secret behind their slowed down ageing and supermodel legs. The ancient practice is rooted in Ayurveda, and its results are so staggering, that it's even got bombshells like Gwyneth Paltrow, Miranda Kerr and Cindy Crawford hooked. So, I finally ordered myself a body brush, with natural bristles and all that, and here's how it went.

Why We're Glad About This Comeback

From YouTube tutorials to celeb endorsements, dry brushing has been hailed as a quick, affordable way to boost circulation, banish dullness, and even reduce the appearance of cellulite. The best part? It’s as relaxing as it is effective and our beauty editor, Kannagi Desai, has given it her stamp of approval, stating that it has also helped her with pain management.

Unlike other trends, that can feel a bit like a chore to incorporate into your routine, dry brushing offers a soothing ritual to upgrade your routine. So grab a brush, take five minutes for yourself, and join the revival of this ritual that will awaken your senses like no other.

Need Some More Convincing? Here's Why You Need It In Your Life

This is probably the most satisfying and instant result of dry brushing. It helps improve skin texture and primes your body for better absorption of skincare products. I noticed it left me with the softest, plumpest skin ever, and it blew my mind.