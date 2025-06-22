ELLE Wellness Deep Dive: Why All The Wellness Girlies Are Into Cacao Ceremonies Now

Picture this— you’re nestled on a mat, palms wrapped around a warm cup of thick, bittersweet cacao, feeling all fuzzy and cosy. The lights are low. There’s a gentle hum of crystal bowls in the background. No phones, no distractions—just breath, intention, and a slow, grounding sip. Welcome to the cacao ceremony, the niche wellness ritual that insiders can’t stop talking (or chanting) about.

More than just a buzzy alternative to your oat milk latte, cacao ceremonies are having a cultural moment, with everyone from breathwork coaches to nutritionists swearing by their comforting magic.

Old Wisdom, But With Newer Intentions

The concept isn’t new—in fact, it dates back thousands of years. Ceremonial cacao was revered by ancient Mesoamerican civilizations like the Maya and Aztecs, who believed the plant to be a divine gift from the Gods. It was used in rituals, rites of passage, and spiritual offerings to open the heart and connect with the divine.

Today, in yoga studios, wellness retreats, and even urban co-working spaces, cacao is being reimagined as a soul-soothing ritual—a blend of ancient wisdom and contemporary self-care. It’s part meditation, part group therapy, and part spiritual check-in.

As Jose Rodriguez, Wellness Ambassador at the Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, puts it, “The cacao ceremony is a sacred bridge between the emotional and physical. It’s a powerful yet gentle way to come home to your heart, and honour one of Costa Rica’s most revered ancestral rituals. Here, guests gather in a circle for intention-setting and sip cacao infused with local spices. The experience flows through breathwork, somatic movement, Emotional Freedom Techniques, and a shamanic sound journey—designed to clear energy and restore emotional balance.”

Inside A Cacao Ceremony

The ceremony is simple and intentionally slow-paced. You gather in a circle—often barefoot, on cushions or mats—guided by a facilitator. Everyone is served a cup of ceremonial-grade cacao, preceded by a moment of intention-setting or sharing.

The session might involve any combination of:

Breathwork to regulate the nervous system

Sound healing using crystal bowls or gongs

Journaling or self-reflection prompts

Movement like gentle stretching or ecstatic dance

Stillness or guided meditation to check in with yourself and process emotions

There's usually a sense of shared vulnerability, a collective exhale. Participants often report emotional release, heightened clarity, or simply a sense of quiet joy.

What Makes It Special

This isn’t your average drinking chocolate. It's ceremonial-grade cacao— the rich, pure, minimally processed kind. You essentially chop up a slab of this delicious chocolate, and heat it up with water and milk. The result is a warm, slightly bitter elixir with a thick, velvety texture. Some facilitators blend it with warming spices like cinnamon, cayenne, or cardamom; others add adaptogens or medicinal herbs depending on the focus of the ceremony. But what matters most is the intention—it’s not about gulping down a drink, but forming a relationship with it.

Packed with theobromine and mood-boosting compounds like anandamide (the “bliss molecule”), cacao is said to gently awaken the body while softening emotional walls—making it easier to connect with yourself and others. And here’s the thing, it works. There’s something about drinking cacao intentionally—not distractedly at your desk or in front of the television, but with real presence—that feels almost rebellious in the age of hustle.

I Showed Up For The Vibes—Here’s How It Went

I tried one recently on a quiet Sunday, expecting a glorified hot chocolate (make sure to follow facilitators like @all.ka.mi and @wanderingkamya on Instagram to know where and when they're holding one.) What I got was a subtle shift in energy, like someone had turned the emotional volume up just enough for me to feel again. It wasn’t dramatic, but it was real. And oddly beautiful. You’re not improving or optimizing—just being. And that, in itself, feels healing.

Of course, it’s important to acknowledge the roots of the practice—cacao isn’t just a wellness trend, it’s a cultural medicine. Many facilitators today are working to honour that lineage by sourcing ethically and sharing context respectfully. When done with care, a ceremony isn’t about self-improvement; it’s about presence, community, and softening into your own truth.

Sip Or Skip?

The next time your soul’s feeling frazzled, skip the double espresso and consider this instead. Sit in circle. Set an intention. Sip slowly. Let the cacao meet you where you are and heal your inner child. Because sometimes, all you need is a warm serotonin releasing mug, and a little reminder that you’re already whole.