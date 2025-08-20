From Shilajit To She-lajit: How BetterAlt Is Putting Women's Wellness First

BetterAlt’s new supplement, tailored for women, blends Shilajit, Shatavari, and Saffron in a strawberry honey-flavored stick designed to support hormonal balance, energy, and skin health. The formulation reflects growing interest in female-specific wellness rooted in Ayurveda.

Photo Courtesy of: BetterAlt

Health and wellness have become increasingly nuanced conversations, but many supplement brands continue to fail to develop formulations that reflect women's distinct biological needs. BetterAlt, a brand that integrates Ayurvedic tradition with clinical review, has introduced a product that may shift this narrative.

She-lajit, launched as the first ever global female-specific Shilajit supplement, aims to move beyond gender-neutral vitamins and toward intentional design. This is not a relabeled version of a male product. It is a formula developed around the cycles, rhythms, and demands of the female body; reproductive, hormonal, and emotional.

Each stick contains a blend of Shilajit, Shatavari, and Saffron, all chosen for their known effects on supporting vitality, hormonal regulation, and skin health. Packaged in convenient strawberry honey-flavored sticks, the supplement is as much about function as it is about ease of use.

Rethinking Shilajit for a New Audience

Shilajit has historically been associated with male energy and performance. Its reputation as a masculine supplement is deeply rooted in both traditional and modern marketing. BetterAlt’s formulation changes that association by introducing it in the context of women’s wellness.

This version of She-lajit combines three powerhouse ingredients: Shilajit - a mineral-rich resin that oozes from Himalayan rocks, known for supporting energy and vitality, Shatavari, a traditional herb used to promote female reproductive health and hormonal balance; and Saffron, prized for its antioxidant and mood-lifting properties.

The formulation is designed to address needs specific to women: fatigue from hormonal imbalance, skin dullness related to stress, and lowered immunity during the menstrual or postnatal phases.

“We saw an unmet need - no one was making Shilajit for women’s health. We decided to build a product that directly solves this,” said Akash Dhoot, cofounder at BetterAlt.

The company notes that the product has been reviewed by an OBGYN, and the ingredient selection was made to support mood fluctuations as well as long-term hormonal health. BetterAlt recommends the supplement for women during menstruation, ovulation, and postpartum recovery.

Photo Courtesy of: BetterAlt

From Tradition to Modern Use

All three ingredients in the formula have their roots in Ayurveda. Shilajit is considered a rejuvenator that supports overall vitality. Shatavari is used as a tonic for fertility and postpartum care. Saffron is valued both for its beauty-enhancing and cognitive benefits.

While each ingredient carries traditional credibility, BetterAlt emphasizes that its use is not based on ancient texts alone. Clinical insights and modern safety reviews guide product development. This approach reflects a growing consumer demand for supplements that combine natural heritage and scientific validation.

“We rely on both tradition and testing,” said Dhoot. “It is about respecting the old ways while using today’s science to make them even more effective.”

The formulation also steers away from lengthy, unpronounceable ingredient lists. There are no synthetic binders or preservatives, and every stick is formulated for single-use convenience. This minimalist approach aligns with a shift toward clean-label products, where consumers expect transparency in what they are taking and why.

A Stick Format with Purpose

Rather than releasing the formula as capsules or powders, BetterAlt opted for a flavored stick. Each strawberry honey-flavored stick is designed for direct consumption; no water is required. According to the brand, this format was not just a stylistic choice but a solution to a practical barrier: ease of compliance.

By creating a product that can be consumed on the go, BetterAlt is targeting women with packed routines, those juggling work, family, and health. Flavor, texture, and portability all work together to make regular use more likely.

The company also points out that taste matters. With the natural strawberry honey profile, BetterAlt makes the experience more enjoyable while staying free of artificial sweeteners or flavoring agents.

Supporting the Daily Balance

Hormonal balance is not static. Women experience a range of changes across the month, and even more so during key life stages like pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and menopause. She-lajit is designed to support the body through these shifts, not override or mask them.

Rather than promise transformation, the product is framed as a daily companion to help improve baseline health. “Fatigue, brain fog, poor skin, it is all connected. We designed this product to help women reclaim their balance,” said Akash Shah, cofounder of BetterAlt. Women may not feel dramatic changes overnight, but sustained use could contribute to better mood stability, improved skin tone, and reduced fatigue.

Photo Courtesy of: BetterAlt

A Larger Vision for Female Health

BetterAlt’s entry into gender-specific wellness is not expected to end with this launch. The company is already exploring additional products tailored for different stages of the female life cycle, including perimenopause and menopause, skin health, and emotional well-being.

Each new formula is expected to follow the same development model: Ayurvedic roots, medical review, and user-friendly presentation. The company says that female-specific wellness deserves both integrity and specificity, not hand-me-down formulas or broad-spectrum multivitamins.

She-lajit is one step toward that goal and part of a broader conversation about how brands understand and respond to the realities of women’s lives, not just their symptoms.

Redefining the Wellness Shelf

As more consumers demand better transparency and smarter formulations, BetterAlt’s new product reflects a quiet shift in the supplement aisle. It centers women not as a side market but as the primary audience for a thoughtfully designed health product.

The strawberry honey-flavored stick might be modest in appearance, but it carries significance beyond taste. It challenges how gender is considered in wellness, how herbs are translated for modern use, and how daily support can be both simple and meaningful.

In a market crowded with promises, She-lajit makes a focused one: a supplement made for women, built around their biology, and presented in a form that fits into their day.