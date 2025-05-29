How To Travel With Your B.O.B. (Without Setting Off Security)

Let’s get one thing out of the way: you’re allowed to carry your vibrator. You are. There’s no rule against it, no secret blacklist, no asterisk on your ticket that says “no pleasure permitted.”

But—and this is important—you do need to pack it like someone who has their life together. Because the last thing you want is your B.O.B. doing a full-body vibration through your bag while you’re trying to explain your moisturiser to a CISF officer who already thinks dry shampoo is black magic.

Welcome to the ultimate guide to travelling with your B.O.B.—with equal parts dignity, discretion, and deeply felt respect for airport chaos in India.

First: Understand What You’re Travelling With

Most small vibrators are either battery-operated (AA, AAA) or rechargeable using a USB charger. Only certain models contain lithium-ion batteries, and if yours does, aviation rules say it must be packed in your carry-on, not check-in.

The golden rule:

No lithium = check-in is fine



Lithium = carry-on only



That said, if you're nervous about the what if they ask me to unzip my bag moment, check-in is always an option—if your toy doesn’t have lithium and you’re okay with not seeing it until you land.

Carry-on vs Check-in: Make The Right Choice

Check-in it if...

You’d rather not risk public exposure. Wrap your toy in something soft (a sock, a lingerie pouch, a folded tee), switch it off, and let it live peacefully near your backup sunscreen and beach kaftan.

Carry it on you if...

You’re flying with a lithium-battery model, or just believe your toy deserves better than a baggage belt. Do:

Use a travel pouch or satin bag



Remove the batteries or activate the travel lock



Separate it from tangled chargers or rogue metal bangles



Just… don’t throw it loosely into a tote bag. This isn’t that kind of flight.

The Indian Security Reality Check

Let’s be honest. Indian airport security is not known for minding its own business. It’s not illegal to carry a sex toy, but that doesn’t mean it won’t invite questions or uncomfortable stares if discovered. CISF officers aren’t trained to spot B.O.B.s. Which is exactly why you want to pack it well.

No toy deserves to be pulled out between a pack of sanitary pads and your 10-step skincare. And no woman deserves to make eye contact with a stranger while her bullet buzzes audibly next to a toothbrush.

If the toy is particularly large, or—shall we say—realistic in shape, you're better off checking it in. Or opting for something a little more minimalist for the trip.

The Practical Packing List

Discreet pouch or zipped case – Some toys come with them. If not, get one.



Travel lock ON/batteries out – Especially if it’s sensitive to pressure.



Separate charger – Coil neatly, zip in a side pocket, avoid suspicion.



Soft wrap layer – A rolled pair of socks works better than tissue paper.



You’re not hiding it because you’re ashamed. You’re cushioning it like the delicate device it is.

Where To Shop Smart

MyMuse – Their mini bullet is made for travel, and their cases are cute enough to pass as skincare pouches.



Leezus – Stealthy, elegant, and zero weird shapes. Perfect for flying under the radar.



That Sassy Thing – Their compact massagers are dual-purpose and don’t scream “sex toy.”.

If you’re travelling with someone who doesn’t know about your B.O.B., this is your sign to pick a shape that could also plausibly be a lip massager.

Bonus: Before And Aftercare

Before using your toy post-flight, clean it. Yes, even if it was in a case. Cabin pressure, shared air, and the general anxiety of being on a plane can make anything feel a little ick.

Use a proper toy cleaner or mild, unscented soap and warm water. Towel dry gently. Your B.O.B. deserves a fresh start, too.

The Takeaway

You're not "that girl" if you travel with a vibrator. You’re an adult who knows what she wants—and likes to keep it within reach. Flying with your B.O.B. is no different from packing your favourite moisturiser. Except this one might actually make you feel something.

So go ahead. Pack the pouch. Prep the power. Walk through security like nothing in your bag vibrates... unless it absolutely has to.

And if it ever does?

Look them in the eye. Say “it’s a wellness device.” And keep walking.