ELLE Discovers: Homegrown Brands Raising The Bar In Period Care

For as long as time, a girl's period has come scented with secrecy and inconvenience. I remember my own battle as a teenager. The scratchy sanitary napkin, the worry of stains, and bathroom breaks plotted with military-grade precision. And all of that combined with immense discomfort and pain that I was alien to. All of that stress seems so unnecessary now. Especially because it was always about minimising disruption to others, never about my own comfort. As much as I wish it wasn't, this is a universal experience for women around the world.



Which is why it feels so great to be living in a time where brands are finally thinking less about discretion, and more about open conversation and optimal comfort.

Recently, a friend, fed up with rashes and ready for a radical experiment, handed me a pair of period underwear. “Just trust me,” she said. The swap felt seismic. Layers of anxiety peeled back as I slept through that first night without the ironical comfort I had come to find in that sanitary napkin. But once I accepted that I didn't need to have a plastic-y layer of protection to stay dry, my life changed for the better. Let's talk about the brands that have turned my world around, and I hope will do the same for you.

Revaa: Redefining Everyday Comfort

Women navigating marathon commutes and endless office hours don't have time to worry about leaks and compromised sleep. With in-built, washable period panties in their Sleep Shorts and Leakproof Training Leggings, I promise you won't even know you're on your period. “It’s like your body finally gets a holiday too,” a colleague using Revaa’s soft, absorbent fabrics through postpartum recovery told me.

Nushu: When Function Meets Firsts

My first period panty purchase was these bamboo and modal lifesavers. Once you try them, there's no going back. You might even say they're better than regular underwear. You can pick the level of absorbancy you need, and also whether you'd like a little lacey cheekiness, or just plain cloudy comfort. Plus, it's enough of an ordeal to be on your period, without the added burden of going to the store for tampon or pad restocks. Their non-electric heating pad, Snuggles, is another favourite that never leaves my bedside drawer.

Cambio Woman: Sustainability In Every Cycle

This brand's entire range, their reusable menstrual cup, organic sanitary pads and panty liners, and organic cotton biodegradable tampons, is designed to cut down on single-use waste without compromising ease. A cousin told me, “The cup felt intimidating at first, but knowing it would last me years, without worrying about running out of tampons, gave me a sense of reliability.” For others, their tampons have been a gentler transition, combining soft fabrics with eco-credibility. Cambio’s ethos is clear: better for your body, lighter on the planet, and quietly radical in a market still dominated by plastic.

Naarica: Luxe Meets Conscious Care

The epitome of comfort, without compromising function, Naarica’s reusable period underwear is designed to look as good as it feels. I'm talking sleek black silhouettes that slot seamlessly into your lingerie drawer, but are still heavy-duty enough to handle your second day flow. They're super low maintenance, too. Just rinse them and pop them into your washing machine after each use. This reframe of period care as luxury, and not compromise is just what we need.

This wave isn’t just product innovation, it’s reshaping how we talk about the menstrual cycle. In metros and small towns alike, women swap stories of breakthroughs. Laughter over “accidents averted,” pride in passing comfort to daughters. This is period care, at last, looked at as an investment in joy rather than a tax for survival. And as these brands keep innovating, the only thing we’re leaving behind are the days we quietly settled for less.

