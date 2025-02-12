Beauty’s ‘It’ Couples: The Unexpected Product Duos That Just Work

Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating perfect pairings—chocolate and strawberries, movies and cuddling, you and your boo. But, it's no secret that the best love stories brewing are the ones you never expect to work out- those unexpected duos that work together so well, they deserve their own rom-com. So, in honour of the season of love, I played Cupid for the day and brought together a bunch of beauty power couples that prove opposites not only attract, but thrive together.

1. Waterproof Mascara + Tubing Mascara

I know, I know- what is the point of using tubing mascara, if I wanted to top it off with a stubborn waterproof one? You're just going to have to trust me on this one- the volumising effect of a tubing mascara, combined with a coat of waterproof mascara that gives your lashes that all-day curl and smudge-proof hold is an unbeatable formula. Plus, it does make the removal process a lot easier at the end of the night.

Try the Milani Highly Rated Lash Extensions Tubing Mascara with Clinique's High Impact Waterproof Mascara

2. Setting Powder + Brow Gel

If you feel like nothing ever tames your brows, and all your products end up sliding off, this combo is going to be your saviour. As absurd as it might seem in your head, just pat on a thin layer of loose setting powder, and then go in with your tinted or clear brow gel- your brows will not only look laminated, but also stay that way the entire day, come what may!

Try the e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Setting Powder with the Pixi Brow Tamer

3. Baby Oil + Dry Shampoo

Sounds counterintuitive, right? I swear it works like a charm every time. Run 4-5 drops of lightweight baby oil through your hair and spritz on your dry shampoo. Let it sit for a couple of minutes and you'll be left with frizz-free, shiny, voluminous, and (deceptively) freshly washed hair. No powdery buildup, period.

Try Johnson's Baby Hair Oil with BBlunt's Refresh Dry Shampoo

4. Berry Pink Lipstick + Concealer

Okay, full disclosure, this is not a universally flattering hack. But, it does get a pretty decent job done for 90% of us. The idea is that a berry pink toned lipstick can act as a replacement for colour corrector. So, anytime you're in a fix and need your makeup done in record time, or just bought the wrong shade of concealer and don't own a colour corrector (we've all been there), this hack is going to make your life easier. Dab on the tiniest amount of lipstick under your eyes or anywhere you need spot correction, and add a slightly larger amount of concealer on top of it. Ta-da! Flawless coverage and no grey undertones.

Try Kay Beauty's Hydra Creme Lipstick in Seductive with the L'Oreal Paris Infallible Full Wear Concealer

This Valentine’s Day, celebrate by trying these unexpectedly iconic duos that will make your routine just magical.