Seed Cycling: My Crunchy Attempt At Hormone Harmony

If you'd told me a year ago about a wellness trend where I'd be grinding seeds and syncing them to the moon cycle, I'd have laughed and carried on complaining about bloating and breakouts. But here I am, spooning ground flaxseed into my smoothie and wondering if I'm becoming that person.

Like most women, I’ve dealt with my fair share of hormonal drama — whether it’s the cramps and cravings, PMS mood swings or the weird in-between stage where your body starts acting like it’s got its own agenda. I first heard about seed cycling on a podcast — a natural routine where you eat certain seeds during different phases of your cycle to help balance hormones. It sounded interesting but I was also skeptical if it would actually work. So, I decided to give it a go.

What is seed cycling?

Photograph: (Photo by Maddi Bazzocco on Unsplash )

It’s simple: in the first half of your cycle (the follicular phase), you eat flax and pumpkin seeds. In the second half (the luteal phase), you switch to sunflower and sesame seeds. The idea is that these seeds support your body’s hormonal shifts — flax and pumpkin are said to help with estrogen, while sesame and sunflower may support progesterone.

Each of these is packed with good stuff, flax has lignans that may help balance excess estrogen, pumpkin is rich in zinc, sesame may help regulate estrogen, and sunflower is high in vitamin E — which is thought to support progesterone.

Does It Work?

A few small studies show flax can help with regularity or mild symptoms, and sesame has antioxidant benefits. But there’s no major clinical proof that eating seeds in a cycle-specific order will balance your hormones. That said — anecdotal stories are everywhere, and sometimes, small habits can make a big difference. Plus, these seeds are nutrient powerhouses — full of healthy fats, fibre, magnesium, and more. Even if it’s not a miracle fix, your body still benefits.

My Seed Experiment

Photograph: (Photo by Charlotte Turner on Unsplash )

I started seed cycling because I was tired of feeling off — I was over my skin throwing tantrums. I didn’t expect much but figured it couldn’t hurt. The first week was kind of chaotic. Flax didn't taste the best. I forgot a few days. But once I got into the rhythm — adding the mix to smoothies, curd, even roti dough — it became easier.

By the end of the first month, I noticed I wasn’t crashing emotionally before my period the way I used to and I felt a little more balanced. The changes weren’t dramatic, but they were enough to keep me going. Whether it was the seeds or just the satisfaction of doing something intentional for myself — it felt like progress.

Would I Recommend It?

Honestly, yes — but with the right expectations. This isn’t a miracle fix. If you’re dealing with intense symptoms or serious hormonal issues, a gynaecologist or endocrinologist should be your first stop. Seed cycling is a quiet little ritual that adds nutrition, structure, and a touch of intention to your day. And if nothing else, it gives your oats and smoothies a nice crunch.

Seed cycling might not change your life overnight, but it’s a simple and natural way to support your body.

Cover Image Credits: Instagram, Getty Images