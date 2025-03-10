The Story Behind The World’s Most Famous Vibrator

The Hitachi Wand is one of the most talked-about vibrators in the world. You may remember it from the episode of Sex And The City where Samantha needed a new, er, neck massager. Originally, that’s what the Magic Wand was—a personal neck massager. Until, of course, we crafty devils discovered other—let’s say, superior!—ways to operate the device.

via GIPHY

Rumours of the vibrating wand’s power spread like wildfire. And if you’ve ever tried the Hitachi Wand, you may know why. (And, if you don’t, we’re coming to that.)

The Hitachi made waves after featuring in an episode of Sex And The City.

via GIPHY

Yet, the Hitachi ‘massager’ never officially made it to Australia. Sure, you could import one and use an adaptor, or buy a dupe—of which there are many—but the actual, real product evaded our grasp. Until now. Here’s everything you need to know about the Hitachi wand, including where to buy it in Australia—and why you would want to.

What Is The Hitachi Magic Wand?

The Hitachi Magic Wand is one of the OG vibrators for women and vulva owners. Having hit the market as far back as 1968, Hitachi originally released it as a personal massager. However, it didn’t take long for icons, like sex educator Betty Dodson, to begin touting its virtues as a sex toy for female pleasure.

Nowadays, most women will be familiar with the concept of a wand vibrator. It’s essentially a stick with a bulbous, vibrating knob at the end, which is most commonly used to stimulate the vulva, clitoris and other external anatomy.

It can be used solo and in partnered sex, and now comes in three types of Hitachi Magic Wand: The Magic Wand Plus Extra Powerful Plug-In Vibrator, Magic Wand Rechargeable Extra Powerful Cordless Vibrator and Magic Wand Mini Rechargeable Extra Powerful Cordless Massager. The first two wands feature four vibrational intensities, while the mini offers three (and a more compact design). The Magic Wand Plus is basically the original model, but has been improved with modern-day capabilities and an extra-long cord (3.2 feet).

What's So Good About The Hitachi Wand?

In 2002, the Hitachi Magic Wand made a special appearance in Sex And The City, reigniting its popularity and sending sales soaring. Ultimately it sold out all over the United States. Since then it remains one of the most popular sex toys on the market, with many publications naming it the best sex toy of the past year.

However, there’s a reason the Magic Wand made it onto SATC in the first place—and has enjoyed a good word-of-mouth reputation ever since. The Hitachi Magic Wand is special because of its power. The high quality of its mechanics meant it could create extreme vibrational power. While traditionally the device was required to be plugged into a wall (still an option), advancements in technology have allowed for a rechargeable version.

via GIPHY

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

Read the original article in ELLE AUS.