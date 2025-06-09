What Each Venus Sign Wants In Bed (But Will Never Say Out Loud)

Your Sun sign says nothing about how you like it. If you really want to decode what makes someone melt, you look to their Venus—the planet of love, luxury, seduction, and sex. So in honour of International Sex Day, we’re breaking down what each Venus sign secretly wants in bed—and what they wish you knew without having to say it.

Use your Venus sign, not your Sun. (Don’t know yours? Do a free natal chart online.) And yes, you might blush reading yours.

Venus in Aries

Photograph: (Instagram: @brittanykellerart)

The Fantasy: Being pursued like a forbidden crush.

What They Want: Fast and primal. Passion that bruises a little. They get bored easily, so keep the energy unpredictable.

Turn them on: A power struggle. Eye contact. Bedroom dares.

They’ll never admit: They want to win sex. Yes, win.

Venus in Taurus

Photograph: (Instagram: @brittanykellerart)



The Fantasy: A slow undressing under candlelight. Silk sheets. One strawberry. Two hours.

What They Want: Touch. Texture. Teasing. They want their pleasure to taste like luxury.

Turn them on: Perfume on your wrists. Good sheets. Music that sounds expensive.

They’ll never admit: They judge your oral technique like it’s fine wine tasting.

Venus in Gemini

Photograph: (Instagram: @brittanykellerart)



The Fantasy: Phone sex in traffic. Sexting at a funeral. Laughter in bed.

What They Want: Mental stimulation as foreplay. A sexy story to tell later.

Turn them on: Flirty debates. Roleplay. Saying “tell me more…”

They’ll never admit: They’ve imagined it with at least three people you know.

Venus in Cancer

Photograph: (Instagram: @brittanykellerart)



The Fantasy: Making love after a homemade dinner. Candlelit forehead kisses. A bath together after.

What They Want: Emotional security first, then they’ll show you the depths.

Turn them on: Gentle praise. Light touches. Calling them yours.

They’ll never admit: They want to be ruined, but lovingly.

Venus in Leo

Photograph: (Instagram: @brittanykellerart)



The Fantasy: The spotlight. The grand gesture. Applause, literally.

What They Want: Adoration. They want to feel like a god/goddess.

Turn them on: Mirrors. Compliments. The phrase “I’ve never had anyone like you.”

They’ll never admit: They practice their sex moves in front of the mirror.

Venus in Virgo

Photograph: (Instagram: @brittanykellerart)



The Fantasy: You notice the way they undid their top button. Precision, not chaos.

What They Want: Subtle domination. Clean sheets. Quiet control.

Turn them on: Gratitude. Eye for detail. Knowing what they want without asking.

They’ll never admit: They’re the dirtiest sign. They just sanitise after.

Venus in Libra

Photograph: (Instagram: @brittanykellerart)



The Fantasy: Artful sex. Matching lingerie. Morning-after croissants.

What They Want: Aesthetic, balance, rhythm. They like it beautiful.

Turn them on: Eye contact. Compliments. Being desired softly.

They’ll never admit: They’ve choreographed your entire makeout session in their mind.

Venus in Scorpio

Photograph: (Instagram: @brittanykellerart)



The Fantasy: Obsession. Power play. Control, then surrender.

What They Want: Intensity. Soul connection. Dark pleasure.

Turn them on: Secrets. Jealousy. Taking your time—then wrecking them.

They’ll never admit: They’ve already imagined you crying after sex. With them.

Venus in Sagittarius

Photograph: (Instagram: @brittanykellerart)



The Fantasy: A hotel room in another city. Spontaneous hookups. Inside jokes as foreplay.

What They Want: Fun, freedom, and someone who doesn’t cling.

Turn them on: Unexpected locations. Bad decisions. Your passport stamp.

They’ll never admit: They’ll leave if it’s boring—even if you’re hot.

Venus in Capricorn

Photograph: (instagram: @brittanykellerart)



The Fantasy: You, undoing your tie. Them, completely in charge.

What They Want: Respect, control, and something that feels earned.

Turn them on: Whispering plans. Delayed gratification. Leather.

They’ll never admit: They’re keeping score of everything.

Venus in Aquarius

Photograph: (Instagram: @brittanykellerart)



The Fantasy: Breaking every rule. Watching your mind unravel.

What They Want: Novelty, surprise, no labels. Sex that feels like rebellion.

Turn them on: Tech toys. Deep convos. Unusual kinks.

They’ll never admit: They get off on emotional detachment. Then fall in love after.

Venus in Pisces

Photograph: (Instagram: @brittanykellerart)



The Fantasy: A fairytale. Your souls touching. Probably to a Lana Del Rey soundtrack.

What They Want: Romance, mystery, and something borderline psychic.

Turn them on: Poetry. Music. A hand on their lower back.

They’ll never admit: They want to dissolve into you and never come back.