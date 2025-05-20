Solene In Moira: The New-Age Club Where Connection Is The New Currency

In Moira, one of North Goa’s slower, more soulful corners, quiet change has been at work for a while. Once a haven for artists and long-time locals, the village has started drawing in a new kind of resident- those looking not just for a second home, but a more intentional way of living. And now, it’s also home to Solene, a new private members’ club rooted in the idea of community over status.

But calling it a club is slightly misleading. There’s no dress code, no velvet rope. What you’ll find instead is an Orangerie for slow breakfasts, a lounge built for lingering, and a patio where afternoons stretch long. Solene doesn’t aim to dazzle, it wants to disarm. It feels less like a clubhouse, more like a shared living room.

“Solene isn’t about profit,” says Managing Director & Co-CEO, Nibhrant Shah of the Isprava Group. “It’s about creating a space where like-minded individuals—homeowners, locals, and guests, can come together, connect, and share experiences.”

A Community, Not a Concept

The brothers behind Solene, Nibhrant and Dhimaan Shah, aren’t new to Goa. Over the years, they’ve built over 400 homes across the country and host between 15,000 and 20,000 guests annually through their luxury villa rentals. But they’re quick to clarify: this isn’t just about real estate anymore.

“We’ve built more than homes,” Nibhrant says. “We’ve built a community. And Solene is a physical space to hold that.” That community, as they describe it, isn’t just made up of homeowners or holiday-goers. It's an ecosystem that includes local collaborators, artists, neighbours, and entrepreneurs, people who share a certain rhythm and ethos. That’s reflected in the experiences on offer at Solene: feni tastings, kayak trips to nearby islands, intimate salons. It’s also embedded in the very architecture, less marble-and-gold, more careful restoration of what was already here. “We’re not outsiders coming in to disrupt,” he adds. “We collaborate with locals. We grow together.”

Status Isn't The Entry Point

Membership, too, avoids the typical trappings. There is a selection committee, made up of Isprava homeowners and founding members from Goa, but the criteria is deliberately untraditional.

“What matters isn’t your job title or background, it’s your value system,” Dhimaan says. “A local potter should feel just as welcome as an industrialist, provided they align with what Solene stands for.” That ethos might feel utopian on the surface. And in a landscape where luxury is increasingly marketed as experience-driven, it risks sounding like more of the same. But there’s something disarmingly earnest about how the Shahs describe it. There’s no pitch. No jargon. Just a belief that if you design for warmth, people will show up as they are.

Expansion, With A Caveat

There are plans to expand, more clubs across Goa, and eventually Mumbai. But the approach, they insist, will remain slow and careful. “Each space will be different- some might be beach clubs or retreats,” Nibhrant says. “But the values won’t change. This isn’t a template. It’s a living idea.”



The idea itself has roots in their past. Educated abroad and once embedded in the world of Wall Street and investment banking, the brothers returned to India with a clear vision: to build a lifestyle brand that blends real estate, hospitality, travel and intentional experiences. Solene, then, isn’t a pivot. It’s a culmination.

A Belonging That Doesn’t Perform

In an era where access is packaged and belonging is branded, Solene chooses a different route. It doesn’t market exclusivity, it offers ease. It doesn’t manufacture access, it invites real connection.

For now, Solene is still finding its rhythm. The crowd is small, the pace is slow. But the intention is clear: to create a space that feels lived-in, not curated. Less about fanfare, more about familiarity. Not the kind you post about, just the kind you return to.

Whether that feeling can hold as it grows—only time will tell.



