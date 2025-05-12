What To Do If You Absolutely Hate Your New Haircut

There’s a unique kind of heartbreak that happens when the hairdresser finally spins your chair around with a proud flourish and… you suddenly realise you look like a Victorian schoolboy. Or worse, a 2007 MySpace emo revivalist and you really hate your haircut. We’ve all been there — clutching that crumpled Pinterest print-out, silently regretting ever whispering “I think I want something different this time.” Well, don’t panic, this guide is here to help you navigate the heartbreak, recover your confidence, and maybe even laugh about it (eventually).

Step 1: Don’t Panic

First of all, breathe. Deeply. It’s very possible you’re in the midst of what we’ll call the Shock Phase. Fresh cuts can look blunt or strange at first, especially if you’re used to longer lengths or haven’t had bangs since year 9. Give yourself a few days to settle into it. Sometimes it’s not a bad haircut — it’s just a bad moment. But if by day three you still feel like a disgraced boy band member, keep reading.

Step 2: Remember, Even Celebs Get It Wrong

Case in point: Emily Ratajkowski, literal supermodel and style icon, took to TikTok in March 2025 to mourn what she dubbed the worst haircut of her life. “Oh, you thought I was gonna be funny? I have bangs on the back of my head,” she said, completely serious, showcasing a haircut that looked suspiciously like it was done with kitchen scissors during a blackout. So, if even Emrata can have a hair disaster, you’re in good company.

Step 3: Short Haircut Right Before a Big Event? Hello, Extensions!

If your hair is now too short and you’ve got a wedding/special occasion in 72 hours, it might be time to call in the big guns: extensions. Yes, they’re pricey. But if you’re attending a big event or starring in your own birthday photoshoot, they’re worth every penny. Clip-ins, tape-ins, halo extensions, there are so many options these days. Just don’t fall for any “grow your hair overnight” miracle masks.

Step 4: Curly Girls — Flatten for Temporary Length

If your curls were snipped too short and now resemble spiral-bound notebook springs, try straightening them temporarily. Using a flat iron can add a few visual inches and help you feel a little more you, while you wait for them to grow out. Just don’t fry your strands in the process — invest in a good heat protectant!

Step 5: Fried and Short? Mask Up

If your haircut came with a side of heat damage, it’s time to go into hair repair mode. Deep conditioners are your new best friend. Slather it on, pop on a shower cap, and binge-watch a comfort show while it works its magic. Also, give the straighteners and blow-dryers a break for a while.

Step 6: Bangs, A Love-Hate Story

So, you asked for French girl fringe and got more “DIY during a nervous breakdown” vibes. I feel you. There are ways to tweak and style them into something semi-functional.

If it's too blunt, ask your stylist to point cut them — that’s stylist-speak for making them softer and less like Lego hair. If they are too hot to handle twist or braid them back and pin them. But if you are totally over them just let them be. Seriously. Sometimes the more you mess, the worse they look.

Step 7: Hate Your Layers? Tweak Them

Regretting your new layers? You’ve got options. If you want them gone you can cut your hair shorter to match your shortest layer and if you don’t want to lose length, camouflage with colour! Highlights draw attention to layers; darker tones blend them in. Also, if your layers keep flipping out, hit the ends with a bit of styling cream or a flatiron. More like Alexa Chung and no Rachel Green in season two.

Step 8: Have a Giggle

Honestly, The best remedy for a bad haircut might be a little humour. Look up celeb hair fails, also, I know hair trauma is real but so is the fact that it will grow back. In a few weeks, you’ll either come to love it or you’ll have an awkward anecdote to share at dinner parties forevermore.

If you hate your haircut right now, you’re not alone — and you’re not doomed. Grab a good deep conditioner, maybe some clip-in extensions, and remember that this too shall pass.