Tulle Nails: Exit The French, Here Is The Most Chic Neutral Manicure Of The Season

When the first shivers of autumn begin to appear, dark shades — burgundy, brown, plum — invade our nail inspirations. But some of us prefer to delay this dark turn, to keep a smooth, bright, subtle transition. For those who are not ready to dive into intense fall colours, a new trend is rising: Tulle Nails. Here is the most elegant neutral manicure of the moment.

Tulle Nails: Definition

The name “tulle” immediately evokes light lace, airy veil, this transparent fabric that you can guess more than you see. Tulle Nails adopt this delicacy: a very fine, slightly translucent nail polish, sometimes with a slight pink, milky, lavender, or pastel shade... a question of coloured veil rather than a full shade. The effect? A nail that seems almost natural, but enhanced by a subtle touch of colour. On social networks, the trend is growing: we see very fine overlays of clear varnishes, sometimes only one coat, sometimes two, sometimes even a third for a slightly more saturated result. Classic shades such as pastel pink or milky white are popular, but you can also see lavender, peach nude, broken cream... each adapted to its skin tone for a transparent, soft and sophisticated effect.

The Ideal Manicure At Any Time Of The Year

Firstly, unlike an opaque or very dark colour, tulle can be worn without heaviness. It blurs irregularities, softens skin tones, and gives an impression of natural grace. Secondly, we note that this manicure is synonymous with longevity. Because the effect is subtle, micro scratches become less visible. A tulle nail can age more gracefully than a saturated red one, as the wear melts naturally. Finally, this manicure seduces, because it has the power to marry with everything. Where red can sometimes stand out from the rest of an outfit, “Tulle Nails” are perfect for those who like to keep their nails “clean” but want a little chic detail.

Read the original article on ELLE France.