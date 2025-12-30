ELLE Digital Cover Star: Ahan Shetty Is Built For The Big League

There’s nothing like the light winter sun in the city to prepare yourself mentally for a shoot day. The usual questions of tea or coffee float around on set as the morning eases into motion, and with it, a quiet excitement at the thought of working with someone who knows the spotlight well, even before it finds him. Ahan Shetty arrives with a calm that isn’t immediately obvious. It reveals itself gradually — in the way he browses through clothes, chats with the team, trusts his instincts, and makes each look feel entirely his own. He’s open, curious, and game to experiment.

On Ahan Shetty: DRIPP DARK BROWN/OFF WHITE shoes by campus shoes. Forme vest and Taratara trousers, both by ROSANI. Altiplano origin watch by Piaget.

“Why does everyone push for sleeveless these days?” he asks, half-amused. I laugh — certain things explain themselves. Once the shoot starts, we slip easily into the flow, moving in and out of the studio, always on the go. Shetty does not complain or shy away from being seen; he simply loves creating.

On Ahan Shetty: DRIPP GREEN LILY/ICEBERG shoes by Campus Shoes. Grey lounge co-ord set by OSBYOS. Stick Men’s chain by Ishaara. Gunmetal silvertone ring by INOX jewellery. Black bay 58 by Tudor Watch.

Calm In The Chaos

The buzz around Border 2, a sequel to a cult classic his father Suniel Shetty once starred in is unmistakable. Yet his demeanour remains unhurried, even as he works alongside a star-studded cast. He understands the attention that’s coming, especially in an industry that moves fast and demands even faster reactions. Still, he chooses slowness.

On Ahan Shetty: DRIPP BLK shoes by Campus Shoes. Knit cardigan by Onitsuka Tiger India. Black Kantha trousers by Hindostan Archive. Silver tone chain by INOX jewellery

“I believe ambition is most powerful when it’s quietly relentless,” he says. Four years after his debut in Tadap, he’s learned to separate his sense of self from validation. “To be present in the quieter stretches, and to trust that growth is happening even when it’s invisible is important. Coming back after a gap of four years taught me a lot.”

It’s a mindset that keeps him grounded, even as expectations rise. “The pressure is inevitable,” he admits, “But remaining predictable scares me more. Consistency can quietly turn into safety, and safety can turn into stagnation if you’re not careful. I don’t want to become someone audiences can predict too easily.”

On Ahan Shetty: SYNC OFF WHITE shoes by Campus Shoes. Wool vest top and Waterless narrow cut jeans, both by Sandro Paris. Nappa leather overshirt by Tods. Hound’s tooth pendant by Misho.

Finding His Footing

In an era crowded with rising young actors and constant comparison, one assumption Shetty actively resists is that his generation is driven only by fame and numbers, with little regard for craft. For him, the work has always mattered more than the noise. “Social media may be the backdrop of this generation, but it isn’t the point,” he says. “What drives me is longevity — building a body of work, staying curious, staying challenged in an industry that often values speed over depth.”

On Ahan Shetty: White sand beach jacket and pants, both by Triune. Vest, artist’s own. Shoes, stylist’s own.

As an actor, he acknowledges the responsibility he carries in choosing his roles. I feel a responsibility to be truthful,” he says. “I’m guided by honesty and depth, not by the need to send a message or please everyone.” Peace, at this stage, looks like balance. He mentions, “Ambition without urgency, privacy without withdrawal.” It’s about staying engaged with the work without allowing it to consume him.

There’s a steadiness to him that feels quietly reinforced “For a long time, I felt like I had to arrive on set with everything locked in — choices decided, answers prepared,” he reflects. “Lately, I’m learning to trust not knowing. To let scenes surprise me, to stay porous, and to allow vulnerability instead of control.”

Cinema, Fashion And The 90s

Cinema has undeniably come a long way since the ’90s, yet its power remains intact. “It can still change how people see themselves by helping them feel understood,” he says. “When someone recognises their own thoughts or emotions on screen, it creates connection and permission to feel, to question.”

That same philosophy extends to his relationship with fashion. Unsurprisingly, the era he believes deserves a return is the late ’90s and early 2000s — when time, fit, texture, and restraint mattered more than spectacle. Coming from one of the most stylish families in the industry, there’s a quiet nod to his father’s sensibility, one that still holds relevance today.

“Tailoring was relaxed yet intentional. Casual pieces carried meaning, and nothing felt overly curated for attention. That deserves a quiet return not as a trend cycle but as a mindset and lifestyle; dressing with intention and trusting subtlety over making a statement.” Shetty says.

“Fashion can be armour, performance, or confession — sometimes all at once,” he adds. His style, at first glance, is rooted in minimalism: chic, tailored, structured. But he loves the fluidity of fashion. “Like acting, it lets me choose how much I reveal, what I disguise, and when I’m ready to be seen.”

As Shetty celebrates his 30th birthday just days before this cover release, the warmth of his inner circle — family, friends, and a devoted online community included (yes, the 20-plus Ahan Shetty fan accounts) — is hard to miss. Yet, in the end, this moment isn’t about the spotlight, or even the legacy that precedes him. It’s about choice — of pace, of intention, of honesty.

He doesn’t announce his presence; he allows it to take shape. As he steps into what comes next, there’s an assurance that doesn’t rely on noise. He isn’t chasing moments — he’s building toward meaning, guided by curiosity rather than pressure, content to let the work speak.

