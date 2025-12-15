Meet The Winners: Inside ELLE Graduates 2025 And The Designers Defining Tomorrow’s Fashion Landscape

ELLE Graduates 2025 once again set the stage for the country’s most promising fashion talent, spotlighting designers who are redefining creativity, craftsmanship and conscious design. From sustainable innovation to contemporary ready-to-wear and culturally rooted aesthetics, this year’s winners represent the future of Indian fashion — bold, thoughtful and unapologetically original.

Designer Awards

Designer of the Year, Sustainable Wear — Pieux

Pieux champions a future-forward approach to fashion, where sustainability is seamlessly woven into design. The label’s collection highlights responsible material choices and refined silhouettes, proving that eco-conscious fashion can be elevated, wearable and visually striking. With a strong emphasis on mindful production, Pieux sets a powerful example for the next generation of designers.

Designer of the Year, RTW, Women — One True Pairing

One True Pairing brings a fresh perspective to women’s ready-to-wear, blending modern tailoring with effortless sophistication. The collection is designed for the contemporary woman — confident, versatile and style-aware. Clean lines, thoughtful details and a strong point of view make the label’s work both functional and fashion-forward.

Designer of the Year, Fashion Accessories — Rata

Rata’s accessory designs stand out for their distinctive character and meticulous craftsmanship. Each piece feels intentional, transforming accessories into focal points rather than finishing touches. With a strong narrative and sculptural sensibility, Rata demonstrates how accessories can elevate and define an entire look.

Designer of the Year, Menswear — Abhichiq

Abhichiq reimagines menswear through sharp tailoring and contemporary expression. The collection balances structure with creativity, offering designs that are bold yet wearable. With an innovative approach to form and detailing, Abhichiq pushes modern menswear forward while staying rooted in strong craftsmanship.

Designer of the Year, Indian — That Antiquepiece

That Antiquepiece celebrates Indian design through a modern lens, seamlessly blending traditional techniques with contemporary aesthetics. The label’s collection reflects a deep respect for heritage while reinterpreting it for today’s audience. Each piece tells a story, making Indian craftsmanship relevant, refined and timeless.

People Awards

ELLE Model of the Year – Shimona Nath

Shimona Nath has captivated the fashion world with her compelling presence both on the runway and in editorial spreads. Known for her versatility and radiant confidence, she effortlessly transitions between high-fashion silhouettes and contemporary looks, making her a sought-after name in major campaigns and fashion weeks. Shimona isn’t just a model, she’s a storyteller in motion, using her poise and charisma to redefine what it means to be a modern muse in fashion.

ELLE Photographer of the Moment – Sanjay Tomar

Sanjay Tomar stands at the forefront of fashion photography with an eye for the unexpected and a knack for capturing emotion in every frame. His portfolio blends refined technical mastery with bold visual narratives, making even everyday moments feel cinematic. Tomar's work has garnered attention across digital platforms and editorial covers, earning him a reputation as a visionary who transforms light and shadow into compelling fashion stories.

ELLE Videographer of the Moment – Vanshdeep

Vanshdeep has carved out a distinct voice in fashion videography by blending narrative depth with striking visuals. His work elevates fashion films from promotional content to immersive experiences, where every cut, angle, and soundtrack choice feels purposeful. From dynamic backstage edits to cinematic fashion shorts, Vanshdeep’s films have been praised for their rhythm, emotion, and ability to turn fashion into moving art.

ELLE Style Visionary – Shaleena Nathani

Shaleena Nathani has emerged as a defining force in contemporary fashion styling, known for her bold aesthetic and fearless blending of genres. With an instinctive sense for what’s next, she pushes boundaries, pairing avant-garde pieces with classic staples to create looks that are as powerful as they are expressive. Nathani's influence extends beyond closets into cultural conversations, making her a true visionary of style today.

ELLE Gen Next Designer – Rohitash Notani for Rosani

Rosani represents the bold new wave of designers shaping the future of fashion with creativity that’s both innovative and personal. Their work is distinguished by playful forms, rich textures, and a fresh reinterpretation of traditional motifs. With each collection, Rohitash Notani invites audiences to rethink fashion as an evolving language, one that embraces individuality, experimentation, and artistic freedom.

ELLE Jewellery Designer of the Moment – Shachee Shah for Fine Jewellery

Shachee Fine Jewellery has reimagined adornment through pieces that feel both timeless and daring. With meticulous craftsmanship and an eye for architectural beauty, the brand’s collections celebrate modern elegance while honouring heritage techniques. From sculptural cuffs to delicate pendants, Shah's creations elevate every look, reflecting a design ethos that is refined, expressive, and unmistakably contemporary.

ELLE Design Visionary – Dhruv Kapoor

Dhruv Kapoor stands as a beacon of design innovation, merging tradition with forward-thinking creativity. His work is known for its thoughtful construction, striking silhouettes, and a refined balance between minimalism and drama. Kapoor's vision goes beyond garments, it’s about creating pieces that resonate emotionally, tell stories, and push the boundaries of what modern design can be.

Fashion Creator to Watch – Nikhil Gajare

Nikhil Gajare is a rising star in the fashion creator space whose journey from humble beginnings to creative acclaim is nothing short of inspiring. With a talent for crafting standout looks and a fearless approach to design, Gajare's work reflects both technical skill and expressive freedom. Whether uncovering new trends or redefining classic techniques with a fresh perspective, he’s one to watch as a compelling voice in fashion creation today.

Celebrity Awards

ELLE Face to Watch Out For, Male — Abhay Verma

Abhay Verma is fast emerging as a compelling new presence in the entertainment landscape, marked by an easy confidence and a quiet intensity that draws you in. Whether on screen or in front of the camera, he brings a refreshing authenticity that feels instinctive rather than performed. With a growing body of work that hints at both range and restraint, Verma represents a new generation of talent that’s less about spectacle and more about substance — making him a face to watch as he continues to carve his own, assured path forward.

ELLE Breakthrough Debut of the Year – OUTSTATION

With Outstation, a fresh creative force makes a striking first impression on the cinematic landscape. Marked by authenticity, emotional depth, and a clear point of view, the debut stands out for its storytelling that resonates beyond the screen. Fearless in vision and confident in execution, Outstation signals the arrival of a new voice that promises to shape conversations in contemporary entertainment.

ELLE Rising Star – Banita Sandhu

Banita Sandhu continues to rise with a career defined by grace, talent, and global appeal. Whether on screen or on the red carpet, she brings a refined confidence that sets her apart. With performances that showcase emotional nuance and an aesthetic that resonates internationally, Sandhu represents the modern, boundary-breaking star of today’s entertainment world.

ELLE Rising Star, Male – Meezaan Jaffri

Meezaan Jaffri has carved his own space with a blend of charm, sincerity, and growing artistic range. His performances reflect a deepening maturity, while his effortless style off-screen adds to his appeal. As he continues to take on diverse roles, Jaffri is fast establishing himself as a rising star with staying power.

ELLE Gamechanger – Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa has redefined what it means to be a contemporary leading woman, breaking boundaries across industries and audiences alike. With a career that spans regional cinema and mainstream entertainment, she has consistently challenged norms while remaining unapologetically herself. Bajwa's journey is a testament to ambition, adaptability, and the power of carving one’s own lane.

ELLE Eternal Muse – Carol Gracias

Carol Gracias remains an enduring symbol of elegance, strength, and timeless beauty in fashion. With a career that has shaped generations of designers, photographers, and creatives, she continues to inspire with her commanding presence and effortless grace. Gracias isn’t just a muse of the past — she is a constant, evolving icon of style and substance.

ELLE Unfiltered Entertainment Icon – Rakhi Sawant

Fearless, unapologetic, and endlessly talked about, Rakhi Sawant has mastered the art of being unforgettable. Her unfiltered persona has challenged conventions and kept her at the centre of pop culture conversations for decades. Love her or debate her, Rakhi’s impact on entertainment is undeniable — making her a true icon in her own right.

ELLE Timeless Style Icon – Ujjwala Raut

Ujjwala Raut’s influence on fashion transcends trends and time. A trailblazer on global runways, she embodies elegance, confidence, and quiet power. Her legacy continues to inspire new generations, proving that true style is not fleeting — it is lived, owned, and enduring.

ELLE Gen Next Star – Ahsaas Channa

Ahsaas Channa has grown into one of the most relatable and beloved performers of her generation. With a body of work rooted in authenticity and emotional honesty, she brings depth and warmth to every role she takes on. Her evolution from child artist to leading performer reflects both resilience and an instinctive understanding of storytelling.