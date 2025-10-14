The ELLE Beauty Awards 2025: Meet Our Powerhouse Partners In Beauty

An extravagant evening awaits as the ELLE Beauty Awards 2025 take centre stage on October 16, 2025. A night where beauty’s finest minds and brightest stars gather to celebrate innovation, creativity, and excellence. As celebrities and industry icons bring their signature allure to the red carpet, we also spotlight the brands whose steadfast partnership makes this celebration truly exceptional. Together, they transform this night of enchantment into a timeless tribute to beauty, wellness and brilliance.

Presenting Partner: SS Beauty

SS Beauty is your destination for premium, authentic beauty brands and fragrances you can trust, where every product is carefully curated for quality and style, helping you elevate your beauty routine with confidence, luxury, and a radiant glow. It's one of India's premium fashion, beauty and gifting omnichannel destinations, upholding its name in the beauty space for the past 30 years. SS beauty is set to embark on this collaboration with ELLE through shared ambition, thoughts and vision for India's growing beauty market.

Associate Partners:

CLARINS

Renowned globally for its expertise in skincare and beauty innovation, Clarins embodies elegance and quality. With a legacy built on natural plant-based ingredients, a stellar record of anti-ageing serums in the market and cutting-edge research, the brand aligns perfectly with the ELLE Beauty Awards’ celebration of creativity, excellence, and transformative beauty. As an associate partner, Clarins brings its credibility, prestige, and a commitment to empowering individuals to look and feel their best.

ATKINSONS 1799

With a legacy spanning over two centuries, this brand delivers luxury in every drop. Its fragrances embody olfactory opulence, combining rare notes such as oud to create an exquisite and unforgettable experience. Every scent is a journey, a testament to heritage, elegance, and sensory indulgence. Partnering with Atkinsons bringsa touch of timeless elegance to the evening