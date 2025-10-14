The ELLE Beauty Awards 2025: Meet Our Powerhouse Partners In Beauty

An extravagant evening awaits as the ELLE Beauty Awards 2025 take centre stage on October 16, 2025. A night where beauty’s finest minds and brightest stars gather to celebrate innovation, creativity, and excellence. As celebrities and industry icons bring their signature allure to the red carpet, we also spotlight the brands whose steadfast partnership makes this celebration truly exceptional. Together, they transform this night of enchantment into a timeless tribute to beauty, wellness and brilliance.
Presenting Partner: SS Beauty
SS Beauty is your destination for premium, authentic beauty brands and fragrances you can trust, where every product is carefully curated for quality and style, helping you elevate your beauty routine with confidence, luxury, and a radiant glow. It's one of India's premium fashion, beauty and gifting omnichannel destinations, upholding its name in the beauty space for the past 30 years. SS beauty is set to embark on this collaboration with ELLE through shared ambition, thoughts and vision for India's growing beauty market.
Associate Partners:
CLARINS
Renowned globally for its expertise in skincare and beauty innovation, Clarins embodies elegance and quality. With a legacy built on natural plant-based ingredients, a stellar record of anti-ageing serums in the market and cutting-edge research, the brand aligns perfectly with the ELLE Beauty Awards’ celebration of creativity, excellence, and transformative beauty. As an associate partner, Clarins brings its credibility, prestige, and a commitment to empowering individuals to look and feel their best.
ATKINSONS 1799
With a legacy spanning over two centuries, this brand delivers luxury in every drop. Its fragrances embody olfactory opulence, combining rare notes such as oud to create an exquisite and unforgettable experience. Every scent is a journey, a testament to heritage, elegance, and sensory indulgence. Partnering with Atkinsons bringsa touch of timeless elegance to the evening
ARMAF Perfume
Armaf brings elegance and modernity to every fragrance. Club de Nuit Maleka is a fruity, floral, and radiant perfume that exudes femininity. This floriental masterpiece transitions effortlessly from daytime glam to evening allure, making Maleka by Armaf the ultimate regal signature scent.
Hydration Partner: Vedica Himalayan Spring Water
Vedica Spring kept the stars refreshed at the ELLE Style Awards as the official hydration partner. Sourced from the pristine Himalayas and enriched with natural minerals, Vedica embodies pure, premium hydration. Every bottle delivers freshness with a commitment to sustainability and rigorous quality standards, making it the ideal companion for a glamorous night out. Looks like Vedica is ready to keep you refreshed at the ELLE Beauty Awards too — pure, premium hydration all night long
Haircare Partner: NEXXUS
Nexxus brings science and luxury to the ELLE Beauty Awards with Promend Oil Resurrection. Light as water, powerful as a serum, it transfuses 1 trillion proteins and lipids, repairing two years of damage in just 6 drops. With a captivating magnolia fragrance lasting 72H, hair is restored, soft, and radiant.
Pouring Partner: William Grants
Hendrick’s Gin is unusual and refreshingly curious, a spirit that defies expectations. Best paired with rose and cucumber, it delivers a sophisticated, whimsical taste experience. Perfect for those who seek quirky elegance and inventive flavour, Hendrick’s transforms every cocktail into a memorable, stylish indulgence.
Celebration partner: DA MILANO
DA MILANO, the celebration partner, combines craftsmanship, chic design, and festive sparkle. From totes and baguettes to slings and backpacks, each stylish piece offers space, utility, and glamour, with limited-edition details perfect for elevating personal style this festive season.
