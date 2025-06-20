This International Yoga Day, Let Cats Take Over Your Yoga Mat

Having a stressed-out week with too many things to juggle—time-demanding tasks, that nagging back ache, and the all-pervading monsoon gloom? Skip that trip to the cinema or coffee shop if you're looking to unwind. Instead, head into a class that will have your anxiety in a twist (in the best way!). A trend that has been catching on is seeing folks doing yoga with cats—a regimen coined as ‘mewga’. Its growing in popularity in busy cities, making for a cool wellness grab that blends traditional yoga practice with the calming (and cute) presence of cats. Packing cuddly charm, it sure busts worries as it enables folks to stay fit and focused. Ahead of International Yoga Day, we checked out Mumbai’s Cat Café Studio, where the trend sees packed sessions—proof that this take on yoga can make for a delightful workout.

What The Paw-sitivity Is All About

Photograph: (Cat Cafe Studio, Mumbai)

Mewga is for anyone. If you’ve never performed yoga before, this is gentle and definitely beginner friendly as you can follow the moves of others around. And the instructor shares what to do and you follow, the cats find their way onto your mat, brush against you, or just nap nearby and as you pose, make a pause to pet a cat or two!

Photograph: (Cat Cafe Studio, Mumbai)

Thos who have been there, done that, are all for the experience. Humaira Vanu, school manager from Kurla, who tried this for the first time recently advocates it. She says, “Being a cat mom myself, I dropped into the café to play with the animals and while I was there, I joined the hatha yoga class. I’m very glad I did so as it was one of the best decisions I had made—it was not just a complete stress buster, but also performing the asanas was anything than boring. The cats were so curious about what we were doing—they settled down my yoga mat and made for such a relaxing presence.”

The moment of the day was the cat Yuzuru who peacefully sat on my thighs during shavasana, as if to say, ‘That’s enough calorie burnout for today.’





Vishal Kudde, a chartered accountant from Kandivali, who attended a session last Sunday chimes in: “Yoga with cats is certainly refreshing, I had embarked on yoga as a practice since January, as I believe in the regimen. Then when I heard about this version, I had to try it out for myself. Best part is, I did this after a long, hectic week and just single one-hour session made me feel so re-energised, being surrounded by fellow yoga and cat enthusiasts. The moment of the day was the cat Yuzuru who peacefully sat on my thighs during shavasana, as if to say, ‘That’s enough calorie burnout for today.’ If you’re a cat lover looking for a unique way to relax and connect, I highly recommend experiencing Mewga. It’s not just yoga; it’s a heartwarming journey with our feline friends.

‘People love to de-stress with cats around’

Photograph: (Cat Cafe Studio, Mumbai)

For people living 24x7 lives in major metros, with hardly any time for leisure and exercise, Mewga makes for a welcome two-in-one. Lamya Kapadia of Cat Café Studio, Mumbai shares more on this: “When we started ‘Mewga' a first-of-its kind yoga with animals, the idea was simple—to promote healthy living, mindfulness, and meditation in the company of our lovely 35 rescued felines. Today, the classes are packed as the event has become popular with intermediate and expert yoga practitioners. You’ll find working professionals who make time between their 9-5 to attend Mewga to homemakers, students and others.”

Building Joy And Focus: How This Adds To Well-being

A lot of advantages here as the yoga sessions with the felines pack multiple benefits. For one, it provides an almost-immediate stress relief as the sound of cats purring is known be relaxing. More than anything else, the experience brings about fun as the cats can lie down with you, mimic you and often even climb up on the person who’s performing yoga, adding to a comic moment. There’s also all sense of mindfulness as you are performing the asanas with the animals in your space, something that makes you concentrate even more. There is also a connect with the little animals. And for those who are hoping to adopt this is a great way to build a ‘first connect.



Adds Kapadia, “Cats are known for their calming presence and their therapeutic purrs, combined with yoga, make for the perfect way to start your day! Our yoga instructor, who is our ex-employee and adopter Yashashree Kale—trained in hatha, vinyasa, and yin yoga focuses on blending strength, fluidity, and stillness. We're glad we are doing this as this unique yoga brings a fresh and dynamic element to the classes. It’s also a nice way to meet other cat lovers and forge new friendships.”

