I Tried The New Face Gym Workout In Mumbai And Here’s How I Felt

In the real world, some of us live two lives—one that slows down for friends and family and the other that’s always on 2.0 mode—devouring news, events, happenings, stories and literally everything that makes the heart sing! Getting through the maze of things that the day lays out is always top of the mind and for me, usually, a brisk walk before dinner the closest I get to an unwind, all the while making a mental note to make time for gym or yoga.

In that scenario, I tried something that I’d been seeing snatches of on Instagram—face yoga—a beauty and fitness regimen that's also huge internationally! When I read about it starting in Mumbai, the session promised a stress-buster of a time while giving the face a full workout; intrigued, I had to test that. Here’s what ensued after 45 minutes of a face gym session at Fit Face Studio, Bandra, and nope, no weights were involved!

You Had Me At Gym For The Face

Photograph: (Fit Face)

The world of beauty is inundated today with so many questions: should you cut down your carbs? Drink more matcha? Use a different primer...? You get the drift. But this concept seeks to simplify that whole labyrinth with a no-nonsense drill: come in, get your face workout, leave with a refreshed glow.

Photograph: (Fit Face)

Situated in a quiet section at Waterfield Bandra, this place is done up in black and white and is spacious to allow you to enter and relax in a spot before you head to have our face scanned first to detect levels of moisture, collagen etc. Pooja Lalwani Tamang, who’s behind Fit Face, is clear about driving home her vision: how flawless makeup starts with healthy, well-toned facial muscles. For someone who’s been deeply involved with cut, colour and contour, Tamang, a celebrity and bridal make-up artist made the move into skincare a few years ago, and explains: “My idea was to replace invasive skin treatments with simple facial massages. While we invest in skincare and beauty treatments, we often overlook the importance of sculpting, lifting, and strengthening our facial structure. In a bid to change this, she came up with a non-invasive destination aimed to train and transform the 40+ muscles of the face—just like a gym, but exclusively for the skin. It's meant to boost overall facial health by relieving tension, reducing puffiness, and improving skin texture.



Bring On The New Cardio

Photograph: (Getty Images)

To get under the skin of things, at this place, I completed a quick face scan then sat down to the actual sessions that kicked off with a series of warmup exercises. This is essential, I’m told and so it makes sense to sink into the silence and let the specialist take over. She starts with a massage done in an upward and outward direction to stimulate circulation. A few minutes into that feels relaxing.



It’s followed by pinching and tapping (that’s a wakeup, ouch!) but also very needed as these moves help in collagen production and cell activation, I’m told. Tamang has a plan for different skin issues, but basically it is this: 'Warming things up and then getting the blood circulation going to prepare for the exercises'. Remember skin rejuvenation doesn’t come easy, so be prepared to get out of the comfort zone and feel a little pushing and pumelling. “Since most people are not accustomed to prolonged facial muscle stimulation, workouts may initially feel strange or even slightly uncomfortable. However, this sensation is a sign that the technique is working,” she informs.

Up comes a few minutes of deliberate kneading, where the pressure is done suited to you. It can feel like you want to stop but, I haven’t given up on anything as yet so I keep going. I’m also told it works well to reduce muscle tightness. This is followed by facial cupping, with two sizes of silicone cups—small and large—and I’ve read before, is a fab shot at boosting circulation. Shares Lalwani, “The Korean-designed cupping tools allow for suction to facilitate lymphatic drainage without leaving marks. If you do this regularly, it ensures optimal toxin drainage.” Tamang also has a set of gua sha tools she recommends and adds to the lymphatic flush.

The Red Carpet Machine has two key tools-one, a brush attachment, that cleanses the pores deeply and an eye heat function where you close your lids and a warm compress is placed on the eyes to reduce toxins and puffiness around the eyes. It’s like a little hug for the eyes when you feel the warmth taking over the eye area

Red Carpet FTW

Just when you ask if this is workout enough, Red Carpet Machine is prepared. It’s quite an all-in-one, used to enhance facial sculpting and deep cleansing. This has two key tools-one, a brush attachment, that cleanses the pores deeply and an eye heat function where you close your lids and a warm compress is placed on the eyes to reduce toxins and puffiness around the eyes. It’s like a little hug for the eyes when you feel the warmth taking over the eye area and don’t be surprised if it makes you drift off! It’s not just the skin, I’m mentally slowed down, with happy endorphins already in and it feels great.

From the hot, it moves to cold with ice globes that moves all over the face. Tingly and fun! It’s also needed to shrink pores and cool down the skin after that movement.

Photograph: (Getty Images)

A face gym session should ideally take place once a week to get momentum going and there are a few no-nos too, for instance, certain treatments like microcurrent should be avoided post-botox or fillers or need a wait time before doing this. The face fitness class can also be lunch-hour drill, so busy folks, hit this up!



An hour later, I feel totally relaxed and yes, the face does feel lighter and plumper. I can't count all the 40+ muscles, but overall, it's like I checked into a bootcamp that got me looking refreshed! I'm going to try it again and this time, take a gymfie maybe?





