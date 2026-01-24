2016 Fashion Wasn’t All That Bad. Here Are 4 Trends That Are Making A Comeback This Year

The year is 2016. You're en route to a party having just fired off a text on Facebook messenger to find out what your friend is wearing. A few minutes later, a yellow notification lights up your screen – Snapchat. You open it to find a picture of your friend framed by the dog filter, wearing a salmon pink slip dress, her OOTN (outfit of the night) already decided.

Advertisment

You glance down at yourself. Ripped jeans, knees poking through. Too casual? Perhaps. Not to worry, you think while reaching into your bag for your choker necklace. That will do the trick. You plug in your wire headphones and press play on Beyoncé's Lemonade, tapping your card on the reader as you hop on the bus.

As we welcomed in 2026 earlier this month, an unexpected sentimentality for all things 2016 has been expressed via posts blasted across social feeds. But do any of the 2016 fashion trends we've been fixating on actually translate in 2026? We actually do think so.

Below, ELLE delves into the 2016 fashion trends that are more than appropriate in 2026.

Advertisment

Tracksuits/Athleisure

Chloé SS16

Miu Miu FW25

2016 was the year Merriam-Webster officially added the word athleisure to its dictionary. Celebrities were photographed getting in and out of cars in head-to-toe tracksuits and fashion houses such as Chloé, Stella McCartney and Loewe featured elevated sweatpants on the runway. In 2026, the jury is still out on whether or not it is acceptable to wear tracksuits to the office, but you'll rarely go a day without spotting someone in a pair of three-stripe joggers or a crisp jersey two-piece. The trend has also returned to the runways, spearheaded by Wales Bonner's retro-inspired tracksuits. Athleisure is very much alive and kicking in 2026 thanks in large part to the slimline trainers and sneakerinas that have been proliferating in recent seasons.

Millennial Pink

Chanel FW16

Prada SS26

Millennial pink’s rise can be traced back to 2015, when Apple released its rose gold iPhone to adoring customers. But, it was the following year that the colour’s status was cemented when Pantone named Rose Quartz one if its 2016 colours of the year. By mid-2016, The Cut had coined the shade with its now-ubiquitous name, millennial pink. The runways of the time followed suit, with houses including Chanel, Chloé, Burberry and Gucci integrating the shade in their fall collections.

A year on, millennial pink is far from relegated to the archives. Cast your mind back a mere few months ago to the Wicked press tour – awash with pastel pinks on the red carpet. Likewise, the shade appeared across collections at Prada, Miu Miu and Burberry proving that what first peaked in 2016 continues to evolve today.

Slip Dress

Kim Kardashian photgraphed in 2016

Zoe Kravtiz at the Golden Globes, 2026

First popularised in the 90s via Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Moss, the slip dress saw a healthy renaissance in 2016. Saint Laurent and Céline featured silky iterations on the runway, while celebrities were often sited in them on and off the red carpet. As for 2026? The year began with Zoë Kravitz wearing a silk and lace slip by Saint Laurent for her Golden Globes appearance, signalling another big year for the slip dress.

Ripped Denim

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber photographed in 2016

Myha’la attends a photocall in January, 2026

There was once a time and a place for ripped denim. Now, in a culture where tailored trousers are interchangeable with jeans, the line separating formal and casual is more blurred than ever before. To make the distressed denim work for 2026, take a leaf out of Myha’la's book and style them with a funnel-neck jacket.

Read the original article on ELLE UK.