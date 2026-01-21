Here’s What Went Down At The ELLE List Awards 2026

On January 20, 2026, Mumbai’s Taj Lands End set the stage for one of ELLE India’s most anticipated evenings —the ELLE List Awards 2026, driven by BYD — a celebration of visionaries, rule-breakers and changemakers shaping the now.

From the moment guests stepped in, the mood was unmistakable: high on glamour, high on purpose. The room brought together a powerful mix of cinema’s leading voices, fashion’s most influential designers, cultural leaders, digital disruptors and industry pioneers — each a reflection of ELLE’s evolving universe.

A Night Where Influence Meets Intent

Hosted by Prateik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee Patil, the evening unfolded as a sharp, seamless celebration of excellence across fashion, film, music, art, business, beauty and social impact. Opening the night, Ainee Nizami Ahmedi, Editorial Director, ELLE India, set the tone with a reminder of what the ELLE List truly stands for — recognising not just success, but substance.

This year’s edition reinforced that idea at every turn. The awards honoured individuals who aren’t simply excelling in their fields, but actively reshaping conversations, challenging norms and building legacies rooted in intention.

Honouring Creativity, Craft And Cultural Power

The awards began by spotlighting fearless originality, with Kallol Datta taking home the ELLE Creative Trailblazer award. Cultural storytelling found its moment with Bollywood Art Project, while culinary influence was celebrated with Saransh Goila being named ELLE Culinary Icon of the Year.

Cinema and storytelling took centre stage with honours for Guneet Monga, Boman Irani, Sayani Gupta, Avinash Tiwary, and Vishal Jethwa, reflecting the many ways Indian narratives are evolving across platforms and borders. Music legends and disruptors alike were recognised, from A R Rahman and Shaan to Rishabh Rikiram Sharma.

Fashion, as always, was a cornerstone of the evening. From couture visionaries like Manish Malhotra, Falguni & Shane Peacock, and Ranna Gill, to new-generation voices such as Sana Barreja and Aarti Vijay Gupta, the awards celebrated Indian fashion in all its complexity: heritage-forward, modern, and globally resonant. Craft-led excellence was honoured through names like Tilfi, Sunita Singh Shekhawat, and Darshan Dudhoria, reinforcing fashion’s role as both art and impact.

Power With Purpose

One of the most resonant segments of the night was the ELLE Impact block — spotlighting individuals whose work extends beyond visibility into meaningful change. Awards across cinema, fashion, art, culture and social impact recognised names like Annapurna Roy, Bijoy Shetty, How Are You Feeling Studio, and Shantanu Naidu.

The evening culminated with Dia Mirza receiving the ELLE Power With Purpose award — a moment that encapsulated the spirit of the night: leadership rooted in empathy, responsibility and sustained action.

A Celebration Beyond The Stage

Beyond the trophies, the ELLE List Awards 2026 unfolded as a fully immersive experience, complete with thoughtfully curated food and drink, soulful performances, and an atmosphere buzzing with conversation and connection. With partners like BYD, Timex, Vedica Himalayan Spring Water, Woodford Reserve, Da Milano, and Anti-Norm, the evening seamlessly blended innovation, luxury and conscious living.

As the final applause echoed through the room, one thing was clear: the ELLE List is more than an awards night. It’s a snapshot of where culture stands and where it’s headed next.

Here’s to the voices shaping the future, the creators redefining success, and the changemakers using their influence for good. Until next year, ELLE List. ✨

