From Labubus to Freaky Shoes: Looking Back at 2025’s Biggest Trends

2025 was a roller-coaster year in fashion, to say the least. Designers shuffled around like they never have before. The spring/summer 2026 season saw a total of 15 debuts, including Jonathan Anderson’s historic takeover of Dior and Matthieu Blazy’s mid-century modern reboot at Chanel. Meanwhile, Duran Lantink sent shockwaves through the fashion system at Jean Paul Gaultier and Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez brought a dash of American sportswear and modern eclecticism to Loewe. On the runways, the clothing reflected this industry-wide churn, bringing back bolder statement pieces and a welcomed splash of funky accessorizing—all of which provided plenty of inspiration for a kooky, personal style-driven year.

Whether you spent 2025 getting your hands on an elusive Labubu or in pursuit of the perfect sneakerina, take a look back at the top trends of 2025.

We All Went Crazy for Labubus

If 2024 was the year of bag charms, thanks to Miu Miu, 2025 was the year they got a fuzzy update. Though the Pop Mart creatures have been around for quite some time, they certainly reached their peak this year, thanks to co-signs from Lisa from Blackpink, Dua Lipa, Rihanna, and more. The phenomenon was perfectly timed—the runways almost immediately aligned with furry little creatures, causing fashion to enter its “cute overload” era, as it was christened by ELLE’s fashion features director Véronique Hyland. From Simone Rocha’s explication of childhood through faux-fur stuffed animals to Fendi’s luxury dolls, nostalgia was at the top of plenty of designers’ minds, and it shows no sign of slowing down.

Accessories Got Bigger, Better, and Bolder

Fashion finally seems to be shaking off the vestiges of quiet luxury. Though many runways were still defined by minimalist color palettes and restrained taste, accessories became a playground for self-expression. Designers like Saint Laurent embraced the ’80s redux, bringing back chunky accessories, while Vaquera put an oversized, campy spin on statement pearls. The scope of jewelry also widened, whether it was wearing your wallet as a necklace at Michael Kors or picking up collectible talismans imbued with a sense of personal meaning. 2025 reminded us that there’s no better conversation starter than a stunning accessory with an even more interesting backstory.

Silk Scarves Got Their Big Moment

In keeping with the accessories-forward theme that permeated 2025, silk scarves had their own renaissance. Instead of leaning into the classic Monica Vitti–inspired look, the simple accessory was given an even simpler twist around the waist. The styling trick became an instant hit, as seen on celebrities including Alexa Chung and Lola Tung, subtly elevating summer staples. Julian Klausner felt similarly—during his Dries van Noten show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, sarongs were the standout hit. Matthieu Blazy also lightly touched on the trend in his first Métiers d’art collection for Chanel in New York City. He wrapped a red scarf around a black sweater, nodding directly to a look Gabrielle Chanel once wore.

Feet Were Front and Center

It’s true—feet were inescapable in 2025. No matter where you looked, freaky, funky shoes abounded. From Nike Rifts to Vibram FiveFingers and Tory Burch’s iconic pierced shoes, everyone was looking to up their footwear game. Flip-flops were upgraded with jeweled toe rings or given a velvet platform (or both) at Balenciaga. Meanwhile, sneakers got their own unique update, too. Dries Van Noten officially said goodbye to the chunky dad silhouette with sleek low-profile sneakers, Michael Rider introduced a buttery leather version at Celine, and everyone from Puma to Louis Vuitton embraced the sneakerina silhouette. Footwear is no longer about the best pair of black boots; it’s about making your feet a statement all on their own.

The Return of the Yuppie

A Yuppie renaissance has been bubbling up for quite some time, and in 2025, it finally reached a crescendo. Its roots could be found in quiet luxury, but its revival was officially cemented by this year’s luxury designers. At Celine, Michael Rider channeled his own American-in-Paris persona with a dash of his former experience at Polo Ralph Lauren to present an aristocratic take on classic coastal prep for his debut at Celine. (Not to mention that his Celine is still all-in on the bag charm trend.) Ralph Lauren’s Olympic uniforms for the Milano Cortina Games channeled the iconic American retailer’s signature aesthetic through toggle coats and vintage-inspired athletic gear. Updated twists on barn jackets, whether from Damson Madder or Ganni x Barbour, served to remind us that some silhouettes never go out of style.

Colorblocking Was All the Rage

Color is so back—namely, Yves Klein blues, candy-apple greens, and Marty Supreme–meets–iPhone 17 orange. Mixing them together is totally fine, too. This year, when it came to color schemes, everyone dipped into the ’80s and enjoyed a bit of unabashed fun. Saint Laurent came out swinging in its fall/winter 2025 runway collection, which mixed bold-shouldered swaths of solid color, giving Pantone pairings a run for their money. Meanwhile, Loewe took inspiration from modern art and Celine utilized a playful primary palette. Quiet luxury was officially found dead, and in its place, vibrant staples reigned.

Slogan T-Shirts Had Something to Say

If there’s one thing that 2025 made clear, it’s the fact that clothing could and would have something to say. Graphic T-shirts once again became a playground for thematic and, at times, powerful sentiments. Conner Ives broke the fashion internet with his viral “Protect the Dolls” T-shirt, as seen on celebrities from Pedro Pascal to Tilda Swinton. “It comes out of a protest tradition, and it proliferates very rapidly, because it’s an obvious way of communicating a message,” director and chief curator of the Museum at FIT Valerie Steele told ELLE this summer. “It becomes a billboard that you’re wearing.” Others utilized the opportunity more playfully, like Alexander Skarsgård’s BDSM-inspired T-shirts while on the press tour for his latest film, Pillion. If you want your clothes to make a legible statement, you might as well say it with your chest.