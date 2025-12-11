From Denim Shirts To Satin Skirts, These Are 2025’s Most-Googled Style Trends — And How To Wear Them

In an exclusive first look, Google has shared the top trending ‘how to style’ searches for 2025 with ELLE UK – a trend breakdown that reveals exactly where fashion is as we close out the year.

The last 12 months have been defined by a renewed love affair with denim in all its reincarnations (from jorts and wide-leg jeans to denim dresses and shirts), a return to comfort-first dressing, and a willingness to embrace personality-driven pieces.

From the resurgence of sculptural barrel-leg jeans to the lust for leopard print, these are the 10 items the world has been desperately trying to decode – and the ones shaping how we’re getting dressed right now.





1) Jorts

In 2025, jorts have fully evolved from dad-wear to bona fide street-style staple. And the message is clear: everyone wants to know how to style them. Whether you’re a sharp blazer and sleek slingback styler or prefer leaning into their slouchy charm with a bomber jacket and trainers, one thing is for sure: expect to be wearing them again in spring 2026.





Szymon Brzóska



2) Wide-Leg Jeans

The wide-leg wave isn’t slowing down. Google searches show that fashion lovers are still seeking the perfect balance between volume and polish. Look no further than our how-to style guide for all the tips and tricks.





3) Light Blue Jeans

A forever favourite – and still, people are looking for new ways to wear them.





4) Leopard-Print Jeans

This year’s wildcard. Leopard denim is making its way back into the trend cycle, as a rebellious alternative to the quiet luxury narrative. Style them with simple staples or lean into all-over leopard print, because why not?





Neil Mockford



5) Barrel-Leg Jeans

The most divisive denim shape of the decade (bar the return of the skinny, of course) has officially gone mainstream. Curious minds are searching for ways to make barrel fits look intentional, and the secret lies in proportion.





6) Denim Dresses

The ‘how to style’ denim dress query proves the item’s comeback is real. 2025’s versions skew minimal, structured and often midi-length.





XNY/Star Max



7) Denim Shirt

The denim shirt remains a wardrobe stalwart, but 2025’s search spike hints at a desire to reinvent it. Oversized silhouettes worn open over tank tops, or tucked neatly into tailored trousers... the styling options are endless.





8) Uggs

The once-controversial Ugg remains a staple of our winter wardrobes. But how to style the Noughties classic without veering too far into nostalgic territory is the question.





Edward Berthelot



9) Oversized T-Shirt

Comfort continues to reign, and the search for the perfect oversized T-shirt is a never-ending one. We can probably all agree that this is the most versatile of wardrobe staples, and 2025 was all about layering the classic: under a slip dress, over a long-sleeved tee or with a cosy knit.





10) Satin Skirt

The satin skirt is a year-round favourite. Wear yours with chunky knits, boxy tees, and leather jackets, well into 2026.

Read the original article on ELLE UK