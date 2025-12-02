The Fashion Awards 2025: 15 Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Evening From Raye To Alva Claire

All eyes are on London tonight as one of the biggest nights in the fashion industry's calendar, The Fashion Awards 2025, unfolds at the Royal Albert Hall. Hosted by The British Fashion Council and presented by Pandora, with Colman Domingo guiding the evening as the host, the night is shaping up to be an unforgettable celebration of fashion's most influential figures.

On the red carpet, a spectrum of style is already emerging, from ELLE UK cover star Alva Claire in an avant-garde all-black ensemble to Yasmin Finney following suit and Raye in a crystal covered bodice.

Among those being honoured with awards are Anok Yai, Adrian Joffe, Delphine Arnault and Brunello Cucinelli.

Below we detail the best dressed stars seen on red carpet at the 2025 Fashion Awards, so far.

1. Raye

The singer and former ELLE UK cover star opted for a shimmering off-the-shoulder sculptural gown, which was embellished with a crystal bodice flowing into a sleek silver fishtail skirt. She finished off the look with Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

2. Lily Allen

The West End Girl singer wore a gold gown, which was complete with a lace covered bodice, draped fabric along the waistline, a sleek train and red bow heels.



3. Anok Yai

Awarded Model of the Year at the awards, Yai shined in a buttermilk-gold sheen dress featuring a structured corset, a mermaid style skirt and a lace trimmed train.

4. Sienna Miller

The actor made an incredibly stylish pregnancy announcement dressed in a sheer Givenchy by Sarah Burton gown.

5. Alva Claire

The ELLE UK cover star arrived in an all-black ensemble which featured a hooded silhouette, a bubble skirt and strappy heels.

6. Lila Moss

Dressed in 16Arlington, Moss's look for the evening consisted of a midi length dress which was trimmed with black lace, a feathered embellishment at the neckline and a feather fringed hem. 7. Alex Consani The 2024 Model Of The Year arrived in a black cutout dress which featured red skulls. 8. FKA Twigs