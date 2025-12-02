The Fashion Awards 2025: 15 Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Evening From Raye To Alva Claire

All eyes are on London tonight as one of the biggest nights in the fashion industry's calendar, The Fashion Awards 2025, unfolds at the Royal Albert Hall. Hosted by The British Fashion Council and presented by Pandora, with Colman Domingo guiding the evening as the host, the night is shaping up to be an unforgettable celebration of fashion's most influential figures.
On the red carpet, a spectrum of style is already emerging, from ELLE UK cover star Alva Claire in an avant-garde all-black ensemble to Yasmin Finney following suit and Raye in a crystal covered bodice.
Among those being honoured with awards are Anok Yai, Adrian Joffe, Delphine Arnault and Brunello Cucinelli.
Below we detail the best dressed stars seen on red carpet at the 2025 Fashion Awards, so far.
1. Raye
The singer and former ELLE UK cover star opted for a shimmering off-the-shoulder sculptural gown, which was embellished with a crystal bodice flowing into a sleek silver fishtail skirt. She finished off the look with Tiffany & Co. jewellery.
2. Lily Allen
The West End Girl singer wore a gold gown, which was complete with a lace covered bodice, draped fabric along the waistline, a sleek train and red bow heels.
3. Anok Yai
Awarded Model of the Year at the awards, Yai shined in a buttermilk-gold sheen dress featuring a structured corset, a mermaid style skirt and a lace trimmed train.
4. Sienna Miller
The actor made an incredibly stylish pregnancy announcement dressed in a sheer Givenchy by Sarah Burton gown.
5. Alva Claire
The ELLE UK cover star arrived in an all-black ensemble which featured a hooded silhouette, a bubble skirt and strappy heels.
6. Lila Moss
Dressed in 16Arlington, Moss's look for the evening consisted of a midi length dress which was trimmed with black lace, a feathered embellishment at the neckline and a feather fringed hem.
7. Alex Consani
The 2024 Model Of The Year arrived in a black cutout dress which featured red skulls.
8. FKA Twigs
The Eusexua singer arrived in an ethereal Paolo Carzana sheer dress, platform heels and an abstract clutch bag.
9. Yasmin Finney
The model, actor and activist wore a sheer flowing, gloved black gown with pleated layers, a high neckline and feathers at the hem.
10. Pinkpantheress
Pinkpantheress wore custom Chopova Lowena. The ensemble consisted of a chequered cropped top and the brand's signature kilt.
11. Cate Blanchett
The star wore a Givenchy by Sarah Burton tuxedo-inspired black gown, which featured white cuffs and structural shoulders.
12. Dina Asher-Smith
Olympian runner, Asher-Smith went big on power dressing, opting for a structured suit jacket and skirt which featured a red lining, a chequered pattern and wide lapel.
13. Little Simz
Simz, who was honoured as Cultural Innovator at the awards, took to the carpet dressed in a monochromatic Tolu Coker look.
14. Paloma Elsesser
Polka dots led the way for Elsesser's look for the evening. The model wore a full length gown, which featured a white bra detail beneath the fabric and a black bow embellishment around her waist.