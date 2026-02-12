Coach Is Calling It: 2026 Will Be the Year Of The Kisslock Bag

Seldom do major fashion brands offer see now, buy now products on the runways. But Coach took to New York City for its fall/winter 2026 show this afternoon, and the featured accessories are already shoppable.

Models wore gold sun-shaped brooches, silver crescent moon-shaped dangle earrings, and kisslock bags, all of which are now available for purchase at Coach.com. Plus, that varsity jacket (you know the one) is for sale. But note that all of the above are stocked in limited quantities, so act fast.

Coach Kisslock Frame Bag 30

Coach Stripe Wool Varsity Jacket

Coach Sun Brooch

Coach Moon Earrings

For context, the Kisslock Frame Bag 30 is a re-imagination of the 1969 “Cashin Carry,” an archival style named after the brand’s first lead designer, Bonnie Cashin. The elongated baguette bag features a detachable shoulder strap and clocks in at a cool $350. Pick between black, mocha, tan, cobalt blue, or cherry red. (Dare I say it would make a great Valentine’s Day gift?)

The 1950s-inspired varsity jacket comes in four styles: black, red, navy, and electric blue. Prices range from $995 to $1,100. As for jewelry, the celestial pieces were designed in homage to popular motifs from the 1930s. Each is hand-hewn and costs between $195 and $245.

For the fall/winter show, models held the Kisslock bags as clutches. Varsity jackets were styled with Bermuda shorts, and the brooches were fastened to lapels, providing ample sartorial inspiration ahead of the season.

Don’t wait to shop these pieces; items are already selling out—and you won’t want to miss out.

Read the origina article on ELLE USA.