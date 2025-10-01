Indian Models Spill The Tea On How To Nail An Audition

As Lakmē Fashion Week draws nearer, the buzz is palpable — models prepping, designers finalising their lineups, and fashion PRs fretting over who to place in the second row instead of first. Tough. But amidst all the chaos, it's the stage where careers are made, and every model dreams of walking. Of course, there’s a grind. Casting calls, insane hours, and the constant hustle. If you’re a budding model trying to crack the code to a casting, here's the real tea from some of the industry's most seasoned pros.

The Prep Game

Everyone knows that staying in shape is part of the game, but it’s also about balance. Model Vanshika Saxena swears by keeping her routine simple but strong: "I don’t do crazy diets. I eat clean, I work out harder, but most importantly, I listen to my body." It’s about knowing what works for you, but also giving yourself space to chill. "Hydration is key," she adds. "But not too much on the day before a casting. I cut back a little because water retention is a thing. On casting day, I sip fresh orange juice instead."

Additionally, it’s about looking sharp from head to toe. Grooming is a must. "I keep it simple: nails, brows, and a face pack to keep my skin fresh," says Saxena. "You can’t show up looking like you just rolled out of bed. Also, I always aim to be there 10 minutes early. That’s when the calmness kicks in. You get the chance to settle before the madness hits." And the early-bird thing isn’t just for getting in the door first. "Being early means you're part of the first few people they see. That’s your chance to make a real impact."

For Vaani Rastogi, juggling multiple shows at LFW is an art form. "It’s all a bit chaotic, but that's the fun of it. You have to be prepared for the marathon, not the sprint. My essentials? A protein bar, a water bottle, pasties, and basic heels to get me through the day."

The Walk

We all know the runway is where the magic happens, but let’s be real, it’s not just about the clothes; it’s about the vibe you bring. Rewati Chetri knows the importance of keeping it simple but commanding when she walks into a casting. "You need to own the space," she says. "Confidence is the number one thing. Just wear something fitted that shows off your shape, and let your personality shine through."

And it’s not just about walking in and praying for the best — practice makes perfect. Saxena takes it a step further: "I record myself walking in different outfits and analyse them. You have to know what works for you before you even step into the room."

But Jayesh Bulani? He’s all about visualisation. He doesn’t just prep physically; he mentally prepares for the gig long before the casting call. "I picture myself walking that runway, being on that set, and by the time I step into the room, it’s like I’ve already done it. That confidence? It’s contagious."

Here’s the thing: casting isn’t about impressing the room. It’s about aligning yourself with the job. And that starts with confidence. "It’s about energy," he explains. "Casting directors aren’t looking for perfection; they’re looking for someone who fits the role, someone who brings the right vibe. So, if you walk in already believing you belong there, it’s game over."

And when the inevitable rejection happens (because let’s face it, it will), don’t sweat it. For Rastogi, it’s all about moving on. "It's the dream, sure, but it’s also chaotic. The key is not to take it personally. It's about exposure, experience, and owning your journey. Rejections? They’re part of the game."

The Lowdown

At the end of the day, nailing a casting isn’t just about looking perfect. It’s about vibe, energy, and being able to adapt to whatever’s thrown your way. From being early and prepared to bringing the right mindset, confidence is the secret sauce. But, perhaps the most important piece of advice? Own your moment. Remember what Rewati says: "Keep it simple, be confident, and let your personality shine through. And always be polite, punctual, and ready to work." Sounds easy, but it’s true. Your energy speaks louder than anything else.

So, next time you’re heading into that casting, don’t overthink it. Put your best foot forward, channel that inner confidence, and remember: it's not just about getting the gig — it’s about owning the experience. As Vaani puts it, "It’s a bit of chaos, but it’s the kind of chaos that makes it all worth it."

