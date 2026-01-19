subscribe
Advertisment
Fashion

Stuck In A Denim Rut? See 6 Fresh Ways To Style Jeans This Winter

These fresh styling ideas – from preppy pairings to a clever layering hack — are here to inspire new ways to wear jeans in winter 2026.

| Team ELLE USA
Banner (7)

Denim jeans will always be that item. They're the wardrobe staple that endures. Jeans, whether they're skinny, barrel or the currently trending stovepipe silhouette, are the ultimate sartorial crutch we call upon for everyday dressing, and increasingly for special occasions.

Advertisment

That being said, it's easy to fall in a denim styling rut, especially in the winter months when it's all too tempting to simply throw on a cashmere sweater, lug-soled boots and a padded jacket, and call it a day. If you're in search of fresh ways to put together your denim jeans, great, because cold-weather options abound.

Here, we've put together six fresh denim jean outfit ideas to inspire your to give your favourite pair a new lease of life.

1/With Clashing Tartan

how to style denim in winter

Tartan is a winter favourite. Now, it's time to put together your preferred plaids to create a new landscape to offset your denim. Choose weaves that sit within a similar colour palette to create a pairing that's as aesthetically pleasing as possible. Keep silhouettes louche and make chunky loafers the finishing touch.

Advertisment

Jigsaw Check Trench Coat

Check Trench Coat

With Nothing Underneath Tartan Shirt

Tartan Shirt

Aligne Rigid Barrel Jeans

Rigid Barrel Jeans

Tory Burch Leather Penny Loafers

Leather Penny Loafers

2/With Preppy Styling

how to style denim in winter

Masculine separates are a natural pairing for denim, especially baggier styles. Sharpen the look by swapping out oversized sweatshirts for a shirt and tie. Finish this fresh outfit off with a trending Harrington jacket for a winter look that's all about ease in application, but feels directional in execution.

H&M Striped Shirt

Striped Shirt

Gucci Silk Jacquard Tie

Silk Jacquard Tie

Diesel Relaxed Jeans

Relaxed Jeans

Claudie Pierlot Oversized Zip-Up Jacket

Oversized Zip-Up Jacket

3/With Contrast Textures

how to style denim in winter

Right now, all of the best outfits come out of a play with texture. When it comes to denim, finding a fabric that feels like an unexpected choice — see Dries Van Noten gold jacquard — has great fashion pay-off. Next, cover it up a little with an oversized wool coat that adds additional intrigue.

The Frankie Shop Tailored Coat

Tailored Coat

Dries Van Noten Jacquard Coat

Jacquard Coat

Agolde Straight-Leg Denim Jeans

Straight-Leg Denim Jeans

Aeyde Aeyde Maryjane leather ballerina shoes

Aeyde Maryjane leather ballerina shoes

4/With Delicate Florals

how to style denim in winter

Who says you have to wait until spring to bring out the florals? Not us! Instead, brighten spirits and banish January blues with sweet prints of floral blooms. They look particularly great when worn in contrast with cosy sweaters. Another pairing that feels new for now.

Prada Floral Coat

Floral Coat

COS V-Neck Jumper

V-Neck Jumper

& Other Stories Straight Leg Jeans

Straight Leg Jeans

Marc Jacobs The Stam Leather Bag

The Stam Leather Bag

5/With A Touch Of Sparkle

milan, italy february 25: tamu mcpherson wears burgundy bordeaux sunglasses, silver earrings, white half buttoned long sleeve oversized shirt, shiny burgundy bordeaux gucci leather bag, light blue denim jean slouchy silver tassel pants, dark brown gucci ballerina suede shoes, outside gucci, during the milan fashion week men’s fall/winter 2025 2026 on february 25, 2025 in milan, italy. (photo by edward berthelot/getty images)

Your obsession with all-things shimmering doesn't end just because Christmas has. Bring some pizazz to your denim by layering jeans with something that sparkles in the bright January sun. Keep jeans baggy in shape to offer cool-girl credentials and simply pair with flat shoes.

M&S Autograph Pure Cotton Collared Relaxed Shirt

Pure Cotton Collared Relaxed Shirt

Rabanne Mesh Belt

Mesh Belt

Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flat

Horsebit Ballet Flat

Ganni Light Blue Baggy Jeans

Light Blue Baggy Jeans

6/With A Trophy Coat

streetstyle during london rtw spring fashion week 2026 on september 22, 2025 in london, united kingdom. (photo by sarah treacher/wwd via getty images)

A coat doesn't have to be just an essential, it can be an outfit centrepiece too. Follow this approach and choose a style that would look right at home in a '70s boudoir. Next, pair with a graphic tee and printed mules. Jeans with a difference (lace-trimmed) elevate the everyday staple to something decidedly more haute.

Chloé Quilted Shearling-Trimmed Coat

Quilted Shearling-Trimmed Coat

Bye Jeremy Butterfly Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Butterfly Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Dolce & Gabbana Macramé-Trim Straight Jeans

Macramé-Trim Straight Jeans

Jimmy Choo x Conner Ives Zebra-Print Mules

Zebra-Print Mules

Related stories