Stuck In A Denim Rut? See 6 Fresh Ways To Style Jeans This Winter

Denim jeans will always be that item. They're the wardrobe staple that endures. Jeans, whether they're skinny, barrel or the currently trending stovepipe silhouette, are the ultimate sartorial crutch we call upon for everyday dressing, and increasingly for special occasions.

That being said, it's easy to fall in a denim styling rut, especially in the winter months when it's all too tempting to simply throw on a cashmere sweater, lug-soled boots and a padded jacket, and call it a day. If you're in search of fresh ways to put together your denim jeans, great, because cold-weather options abound.

Here, we've put together six fresh denim jean outfit ideas to inspire your to give your favourite pair a new lease of life.

1/With Clashing Tartan

Tartan is a winter favourite. Now, it's time to put together your preferred plaids to create a new landscape to offset your denim. Choose weaves that sit within a similar colour palette to create a pairing that's as aesthetically pleasing as possible. Keep silhouettes louche and make chunky loafers the finishing touch.

Jigsaw Check Trench Coat

With Nothing Underneath Tartan Shirt

Aligne Rigid Barrel Jeans

Tory Burch Leather Penny Loafers

2/With Preppy Styling

Masculine separates are a natural pairing for denim, especially baggier styles. Sharpen the look by swapping out oversized sweatshirts for a shirt and tie. Finish this fresh outfit off with a trending Harrington jacket for a winter look that's all about ease in application, but feels directional in execution.

H&M Striped Shirt Gucci Silk Jacquard Tie Diesel Relaxed Jeans

Claudie Pierlot Oversized Zip-Up Jacket

3/With Contrast Textures

Right now, all of the best outfits come out of a play with texture. When it comes to denim, finding a fabric that feels like an unexpected choice — see Dries Van Noten gold jacquard — has great fashion pay-off. Next, cover it up a little with an oversized wool coat that adds additional intrigue.

The Frankie Shop Tailored Coat

Dries Van Noten Jacquard Coat

Agolde Straight-Leg Denim Jeans

Aeyde Aeyde Maryjane leather ballerina shoes

4/With Delicate Florals

Who says you have to wait until spring to bring out the florals? Not us! Instead, brighten spirits and banish January blues with sweet prints of floral blooms. They look particularly great when worn in contrast with cosy sweaters. Another pairing that feels new for now.

Prada Floral Coat

COS V-Neck Jumper

& Other Stories Straight Leg Jeans

Marc Jacobs The Stam Leather Bag

5/With A Touch Of Sparkle

Your obsession with all-things shimmering doesn't end just because Christmas has. Bring some pizazz to your denim by layering jeans with something that sparkles in the bright January sun. Keep jeans baggy in shape to offer cool-girl credentials and simply pair with flat shoes.

M&S Autograph Pure Cotton Collared Relaxed Shirt

Rabanne Mesh Belt

Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flat

Ganni Light Blue Baggy Jeans

6/With A Trophy Coat

A coat doesn't have to be just an essential, it can be an outfit centrepiece too. Follow this approach and choose a style that would look right at home in a '70s boudoir. Next, pair with a graphic tee and printed mules. Jeans with a difference (lace-trimmed) elevate the everyday staple to something decidedly more haute.

Chloé Quilted Shearling-Trimmed Coat

Bye Jeremy Butterfly Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Dolce & Gabbana Macramé-Trim Straight Jeans