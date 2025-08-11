6 Timeless Bollywood Outfit Trends You Can Steal Today

A treasure trove of unforgettable style moments—well, that’s Bollywood, a gift that keeps on giving with its grand lehengas, drama-drenched sarees, and couture gowns exuding pure luxury. But beyond the showstopping gowns and ornate accessories, Bollywood’s sartorial elegance is equally defined by its casual, everyday looks. The work-wear classics, the girl-next-door hand-me-downs and the sort. They’re favourably breezy and instantly chic—the Bollywood day outfits you can seamlessly translate into your own wardrobe.

Gone are the days when you had to wait for your next big event to pull off a Bollywood-style dress code. I mean, there are 100s of iconic Bollywood costumes, but the following ones can now become a part of your daily rotation, and trust me, your future self will thank you. If only I had access to this treasure map back in my college days.

Here’s how you can steal some style inspiration from Bollywood actresses' dresses, and effortlessly channel your inner Aisha, Piku, or Poo.

1. Architect Of Your Dreams: Deepika Padukone in Piku

Deepika Padukone’s look in Pikuis the epitome of everyday sophistication. Imagine classic black kurtas paired with crisp white palazzos, topped off with an oversized tote. For a modern, easy-to-wear take, brands like trueBrowns and Anjul Bhandari offer the most charming contemporary alternatives to her minimalist chic.

2. The Girl Next Door: Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jab We Met

Kareena Kapoor’s role as Geet in Jab We Metgave us one of the most playful, quirky Bollywood day outfits. From her signature hoodie and Patiala salwar to that carefree, wind-in-your-hair energy, this look is the perfect balance of casual and bold. Think oversized sweatshirts paired with comfortable, flowy pants or skirts for an effortlessly chic yet laid-back vibe. Menswear brands like Jaywalking and fusion wear from The Chique Indian will help you nail this playful look in no time.

3. Preppy Chic: Alia Bhatt in Student of the Year

Alia Bhatt’s iconic college style in Student of the Year might have been a tad OTT at times (or often), but that doesn’t make it any less iconic. Skater skirts, crop tops, and bold accessories that screamed youthful fun—her look was effortlessly on-trend and perfect for university life. Today, you can still channel her preppy vibe with brands like Virgio, offering a more relaxed, modern take on her high-school style.

4. Big Brands Talking: Sonam Kapoor in Aisha

Sonam Kapoor strutting through the streets of Delhi in Aisha was a full-fledged fashion experience that introduced the cream of luxury brands to Gen Zs crawling out of their cots. Her wardrobe was anything but a love letter to quiet luxury—monogrammed bags, sharp tailored suits, and modern chic dresses reigned supreme. Embrace the luxury of high-end monogrammed pieces from brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi to truly nail that South Delhi posh aesthetic.

5. The Blueprint: Kareena Kapoor Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham truly levelled the field for unapologetic glamour in Bollywood. Think backless dresses, sparkly sequins, and faux fur in a fabulous mix of glamour and boldness. Unabashed audacity, that’s what I call it. Past Modern is the brand I’m running to when scouring the nethers of this planet for something she would wear. And additionally, something I would love to wear.

6. Fiery Drapes: Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Her fiery drapes and flowing silhouettes were balanced beautifully with contemporary styling, making them perfect for both errands and evenings out. Styling is also worth winning laurels in this case—it takes a village to put it all together. Till then, peruse through sarees from Ekaya Banaras and Gaurang to channel your inner Rani.

FAQs : Your Cheat Sheet to Dressing Like a Bollywood Main Character

What should I wear to a Bollywood theme party?

To nail a Bollywood look for a theme party, you need a bit of panachè (time to rewatch Fashion) to really hit it out of the park. Don’t forget statement jewellery with a dash of experimental yet muted makeup (brown lip liners, always) to make all the Poojas question why 'they kicked it by mistake'.

How to create a Bollywood look?

Homestly, fake it till you make it. Creating a Bollywood look is all about combining the right outfit with confidence. Start by choosing clothing that reflects the vibe you’re going for, whether that’s elegant traditional wear like sarees and lehengas or more casual but chic options like kurtas and co-ord sets.

If you’re truly looking, there’s a look for every occasion. Who said you only need Halloween to go all out—go scandalise your coworkers every day, it’s worth it. HR might have things to say, though.

Also Read:

What's The Oldest Thing In The Wardrobe Of These Indian Designers?

Here's How Sonam Kapoor Taught Bollywood The Importance Of Styling