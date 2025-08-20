8 Disha Patani Bikini Looks You Can Recreate For Your Beach Vacation

Sl*tty menswear inspo: Pedro Pascal. Outrageous (but acceptable) fashion: Sarah Jessica Parker. You see, your mind automatically gravitates to certain folks when looking for something in a somewhat niche category. Enter Disha Patani, the only name that honestly pops up when I think of magically building an enviable swimwear repertoire from scratch. That woman is literally vacation style goals. Spectacular, now gimme 14 of them!

Be it Patani’s fitness routine or penchant for sartorial drama, she sure knows how to club the two seamlessly. This isn’t mere holiday dressing; it’s a blueprint for how today’s femininity embraces both strength and fluidity.

Here are the top eight swimwear looks we’ve been obsessed with, from Patani:

Look 1: The Ombré Calling

This ombré two-piece set shifts in colour literally like the sky at sunset, and on Patani, it feels less like clothing and more like a mood. And who isn’t a sucker for this in-between energy—not quite dressed up, not completely undone. It just screams holidaying in the Bahamas.

Look 2: The Neon Pop

Neon greens? Sure. God bless Charli XCX. Neon yellows? Absolute underdogs. I’m loving the cinched ruching detail of this summery pair, it fits Disha’s abs like a charm. And that tiny belly chain peeking through? Now that’s what I’m talking about.

Look 3: She Is REDdy

Here’s a look that could double up as both a beach outfit and a date outfit. Actually, why not have a date on the beach? Take notes. Championing the cutout mandate with much fervour, Patani’s romantic take on resortwear is winning hearts — mine included.

Look 4: Classics, Always

Clean lines and major impact: now we’re talking. It’s the kind of look that doesn’t need a filter, just sun, salt, and the right energy.

Look 5: The Bolly (or Bond?) Flavour

This purple-red swimsuit dress is literal fire. Bold, body-hugging, and ready to turn heads. Patani looks like she just stepped out of a high-fashion Bond film. Maybe sign her next?

Look 6: The Crochet Cool

Genuinely considering buying this one. Characterised by a plunging neckline and a lush, wine colour, this crochet coverup is teasing me to log in on MakeMyTrip and book that ticket to Bali I really can’t afford.

Look 7: A Hint of Sarong

A good sarong is like a mid-cap mutual fund. Reliable and sexy. Well, because being reliable…is sexy. For a vacation with her best friend, Mouni Roy, sometime last year, Patani trusted her pink sarong to do all the weight-lifting for this otherwise simplistic bikini set.

Look 8: Sheer Coverup

Nothing, I repeat nothing, does a bikini more justice than a contrasting silhouette distributing the focal point of the ensemble. In this case, a marble-dipped cover-up with elongated cape-like sleeves is doing god’s work.

Style Tips to Steal From Disha Patani

Easy. Don’t overthink it. Patani’s style works because she keeps it effortless, grounded in great fits and pieces that move with her, not against her. She leans into what feels natural, whether it’s a clean bikini, a sleek dress, or a thrown-on beach set with just the right edge. Just work on accentuating your vibe. And you're sorted.

