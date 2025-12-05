The 9 Best Ways To Style Your Wide-Leg Jeans This Winter

The internet may remain divided about whetherskinny jeans will ever be “a thing” again, but it's pretty united about wide-leg styles having universal appeal. Transcending trend cycles entirely, they are, without a trace of doubt, the most versatile jean type.

Part of their appeal lies in the fact that they’re not confined to one silhouette. There are ultra-high-waisted pairs that elongate the leg, slouchy skater styles that offer a borrowed-from-the-boys energy, and clean, tailored cuts that can easily stand in for a smart trouser.

Cold-weather styling brings its own considerations, and the most important is length. The right pair of wide-leg jeans should skim, but not swallow, your shoes. Too long, and you risk soggy hems; too short, and your ankle will be cold. Once you’ve hit the footwear sweet spot (see our definitive guide to the best shoes to wear with jeans), you can start experimenting with cut, wash and fabric weight.

Winter is an excellent time to embrace darker indigo, grey and black rinses, but that doesn’t mean your favourite stone-washed blues need to lie dormant until spring comes around. Paired with the right pieces, light denim can look just as seasonally appropriate. Team them with classic wintery textures, like cosy cashmeres, tartans, animal print and shearling, or keep things clean and simple with thick gabardine and buttery leather.

Read on for nine easy outfit formulas to inspire your winter wide-leg denim styling.

The Cosy Crew-Neck

A loosely tucked in grey knitted jumper (cable knit, cashmere, mohair) is the simplest way to wear wide-leg jeans this winter. Add chunky boots or ballet flats, depending on the forecast.

Cos Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper

Frame The Loose Jeans

Mansur Gavriel Ruched Ballerina

The Cow-Print Jacket

A plush animal jacket puts a playful spin on your classic wide-leg look, especially in neutrals like tan, black, and cream.

Next Cow Print Zip Through Jacket

Soeur Raw Denim Calvin Jeans

Bottega Veneta Lug Loafer

The Tartan Mini

The skirt-over-trouser trick works particularly well in the chillier months. Style a tartan mini over your wide-leg jeans for a Y2K-inspired layered look.

Chopova Lowena Women’s Carabiner Dress

Agolde Ren High-rise Wide-leg Jeans

Massimo Dutti Leather High Heel Ankle Boots

The Collared Leather Jacket

A structured leather jacket adds a bit of sharpness to the wide silhouette below. Opt for a leather jacket with plush accents for a touch of winter warmth.

Lemaire Quilted Leather Jacket

Chloe Buckled Textured-Leather Ankle Boots

Haikure Korea Straight-Leg Jeans

The Classic Trench

A timeless trench brings fluidity that complements the drape of wide-leg denim. Opt for heavier gabardine and finish with a knitted snood to lock in the heat.

Mackintosh Buckholm Gabardine Trench Coat

Weekday Ample Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Rabanne Chelsea Black Boots

A Lace Slip + Bomber

Don’t banish your lace-trimmed slip dresses for winter just yet – a silky slip layered over wide-leg jeans was the easy styling trick everyone was wearing during fashion month. Throw on a bomber to keep the look grounded.

Anine Bing Leon Relaxed-Fit Woven Jacket

Arket Lace-Trimmed Slip Dress

Citizens Of Humanity Annia Wide-Leg Jeans

The Tartan Jacket

Winter’s favourite print is a natural accompaniment to wide-leg denim, especially when styled with a crisp shirt and kitten heels to keep the look balanced.

Vivienne Westwood Pourpoint Jacket

Mother The Undercover Wide-Leg Jeans

Jimmy Choo Scarlett 50 Heels

The Shearling Jacket

Shearling gives instant elevation to a pair of turn-up wide-leg jeans. Cosy and warm, a shearling jacket balances the wide-leg silhouette perfectly.

Nour Hammour Portia Shearling Jacket

Toteme Striped Long-Sleeves Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Cos Facade Turn-Up Straight-Leg Jeans

The Blazer

Tailored meets relaxed. A strong-shouldered blazer over wide-leg jeans delivers for work, dinner, or anything in between.

The Frankie Shop Bea Single-Breasted Stretch-Woven Blazer

Agolde Low Curve High-rise Wide-leg Jeans

Prada Bonnie Medium Leather Handbag

Read the original article on ELLE UK.