A Closet Full Of Memories: Indian Designers On Cherishing Heirlooms

While interview features are replete with designers gushing about their newest collections and the cutting-edge methods employed to bring them to life, you’ll seldom find conversation around their personal style and wardrobes. In this world where fast fashion unfortunately reigns, many designers treasure heirloom pieces that have transcended time, becoming symbols of both personal and sartorial history.

Anavila Misra’s beloved silk Banarasi sari

For our sustainability issue we got Anita Dongre, Pranav Misra of Huemn, Rakesh Thakore of Abraham & Thakore and creative director, Satya Paul, and Anavila Misra, to share with us their oldest and most treasured wardrobe items and the memories and emotions imbued in them. We were excited to turn our attention to clothes that’ve been around for a while, boasting of a life welllived. Slight wear and tear, occasional fraying in sight. The beauty of it all.

Anita Dongre

The designer and entrepreneur reflects on the longevity and versatility of a cherished black velvet jacket, handembroidered with zardozi and semi-precious stones. “This jacket, which I’ve owned for over 20 years, is timeless,” she says. Originally created to be paired with a handwoven Banarasi sharara and dupatta for weddings, she has since then styled it with jeans and boots for events, lending it a contemporary edge. The piece, often borrowed by her sister and friends, requires minimal care with air-drying being the preferred method of maintenance. “It is a classic, and a piece that never goes out of style,” she adds.

Rakesh Thakore

Veteran Indian designer and co-founder, Abraham & Thakore speaks of a beloved tuxedo shirt, a design that has stood the test of time. “It was created about 15 years ago, substituting the traditional tuxedo front with a panel of hand-done French knots,” he recalls. A striking example of tactile craftsmanship, the shirt has recently been reintroduced into the brand’s collection, now available in navy and black. “The fact that it remains relevant is a testament to its timeless appeal,” he says.

Anavila Misra

For Misra, sustainability and sentimentality converge in a silk Banarasi sari passed down from her mother’s trousseau. “My mother received it from my grandparents in 1973. They bought it for her from Handloom House in Delhi’s Connaught Place, which was a hub for artisans and weavers to display their sarees and textiles for sale,” she shares. “It’s a treasure that I care for meticulously—stored away from sunlight and only dry-cleaned when necessary. I also avoid hanging this sari, especially on metal hangers.” It carries memories of her childhood. “Wearing this sari feels like holding on to a part of my heritage. I even remember our teachers at Kendriya Vidyalaya Karnal (Haryana) admiring it,” she reflects.

Pranav Misra

Instagram//@pranavkirti

The co-founder and creative director of fashion brand Huemn tells the story of a woollen sleeveless jacket inherited from his father—a garment that holds deep emotional value. “For years, I believed my father had designed it,” he says. “But I later learned it belonged to my greatgrandfather, passed down through generations.” Now he’s the proud caretaker of it. A cherished piece that almost feels alive, the jacket has witnessed Misra’s personal evolution. “It is not just an object,” he affirms. “I believe it has a personality, a spirit.” With every wear, Misra honours the legacy of the men who came before him, feeling their presence as he wears the piece.

