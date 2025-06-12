AI Hypotheticals: Which Celebs Should Be Fashion Brand Ambassadors? (And Shockingly Aren’t...Yet)

Jeremy Allen White's appointment as the front man at LV did not come as a shocker. Post his Calvin Klein stint in the black-and-white piece of fine art (thank you, Mert Alas), this was long coming. Just like him, there's and uncharted crop of ultra-stylish, high-visibility names still vying for that one contract that flips their lives for the good. They might not need it, but they do deserve it.

Simone Ashley, Michale B Jordan, Angelina Jolie—the names are many and the list of reasonings, enticinlgy prudent. We asked AI (hello, new bestfriend), to curate a hypothetical brand ambassador list, mixing-and-matching the style sensibilities of various A-listers with luxury maisons that would seamlessly compliment their aesthetic. Like second skin. Thank us later.

Read on.

Simone Ashley for Jacquemus

Simone and her regal bronzed elegance. Chef's kiss. She's always bringing her A-game to the playground, with playful sensuality always taking the forefront. This is why we think she belongs in a Jacquemus campaign. Think: sunlit cliffs, slinky dresses and oversized hats.

Jenna Ortega for Alexander McQueen

Dark, sharp, and slightly dangerous—Jenna could be a McQueen muse. The punk goth regalities will pay off, Wedneday. And that theatrical instinct to pull off Lee’s legacy silhouettes is omnipresent—from razor-sharp tailoring to Victorian mourning gowns.

Anya Taylor-Joy for Schiaparelli

Without a doubt, Anya has the surrealist edge to carry Schiaparelli’s sculptural couture without being swallowed by it. Gold-plated breastplates? Eye-motif earrings? Yes to all of it. She’s the heir to Elsa’s drama.

Paris Hilton for Moschino

Honestly, how has this not happened already? Paris is Moschino—kitschy, camp, maximalist glamour with an undercurrent of irony. She walked so Barbiecore could run. Put her in archival Scott-era looks with a Chihuahua and a flip phone? Culture restored.

Angelina Jolie for Vivienne Westwood

No one does gothic romanticism in Hollywood like Angie, and no one did it better back in the day, than Westwood. With her humanitarian edge and Hollywood royalty status, Jolie would bring gravitas (and cheekbones) to the rebellious elegance of Westwood. Consider me swayed.

Hande Erçel for Elie Saab

Elegant, radiant, and classically glamorous—Turkish superstar Hande Erçel was made for Elie Saab’s hyper-feminine fantasy. Picture her in glittering gowns, sheer capes, and intricate embroidery, serving old Hollywood meets Middle Eastern opulence.

Bad Bunny for Jean Paul Gaultier

Camp, chaos, couture? The Monaco singer was born for JPG. Clothes, even their delicious scents. I don't think I have it in me to take another sexy Benito campaign without fainting. That being said, keep 'em coming. With his fearless fashion experimentation and gender-fluid fits, he could revive Gaultier’s iconic codes—sailor stripes and tattoo prints, while adding a modern Latinx swagger.

Doja Cat for Mugler

Commitment to a look: Doja Cat. Fashion x performance: Mugler. She’s the perfect muse for theatrical silhouettes, alien glam, and second-skin bodysuits. The looks alone at her concerts will blow up the brand's earned media value. Make it happen!

Sydney Sweeney for Versace

It just seems right. Versace. Bodycon silhouettes, gold hardware, plunging necklines—it’s not subtle, and neither is she. I can totally picture her as a new-age bombshell draped in Medusa motifs and high-octane glam.

Michael B. Jordan for Ferragamo

Michael B. Jordan as Ferragamo’s leading man, why isn't this in the works already? It's the kind of casting that says, 'grown-man fashion' with edge and authority.

Hunter Schafer for Marni

Hunter Schafer doesn’t wear clothes—she curates them. Call her an art-collector. Her ethereal-meets-eccentric vibe is the perfect match for Marni’s colourful intellectualism.