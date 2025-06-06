Sydney Sweeney's Bathwater: Polarising Enough To Divide Feminists?

One of nature's finest aphrodisiacs. Oysters? Figs? Red chillies, perhaps? Nope. Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater. Well, at least that’s what Dr. Squatch says. The company, not the Doctor, fyi. Unless you’re living under a rock (I envy you), you must be aware of the droll hullabaloo all thanks to this bathwater soap situation. 2025 is amusingly vile. And for those who aren’t aware, it’s time for some education. The Euphoria star recently announced her collaboration with wellness brand Dr. Squatch for an unusual concoction–Sydney's Bathwater Bliss. Yes it has her actual…bathwater…in it. Like from the tub-tub. Hypochondriacs all over the world just threw up.

Here’s the official statement from the brand:

A perfect combination of the two best places on the planet: The outdoors and Sydney Sweeney's bathtub. Experience the ultimate blend of outdoor serenity with refreshing notes of pine, Douglas fir, earthy moss, and a touch of Sydney's very own bathwater.

Cringe.

And yeah no, this is not groundbreaking or a first. Remember Belle Delphine who sold jars of her used bathwater online? Never forget. It’s 2025. Absurd IS profitable. Self-actualisation is atop the pyramid of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs–time for a grade 8 psych class revision. Whether it’s Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina-cented candle, influencers bottling their farts, or now soap made with bathwater — the weirder, the better, apparently. But is it hygienic? Now that’s the catch. Comment sections and subreddits are replete with a discussion concerning the ‘hygiene’ factor of the soaps. The die-hard fans don’t care–they’re ready with multiple credit cards, since the maximum quantity per person for the purchase is just one. Tch tch.

As for Sydney’s soap bars—whether they genuinely contain traces of her used bathwater is anyone’s guess. Critics have been quick to point out the contradiction: an actress who’s spoken openly about being objectified now marketing products that seem tailor-made for the male gaze. This in fact, sparked a discussion in our team’s internal WhatsApp group–polarising opinions were fanned, and clashes galore. All woke and thankfully mature.

“What if a man does it–won’t he be deemed an ‘IT boy’ for the same?”

“This just set feminism back a 100 years.”

“It’s just EWWW.”

“Masterclass in marketing."

Trip Down Memory Lane

2023 was, hence 2025 is. There are plenty of moments in the film Saltburn that’ll leave your jaw on the floor and your eyes squinting in disbelief. But when Oliver (played by Barry Keoghan) has a good ol’ slurp of the bathwater Felix (Jacob Elordi) had just been, ahem, enjoying himself in–it goes a notch higher. Or lower, I don't know? Then came the pièce de résistance: a candle dubbed ‘Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater,’ which was made available on Etsy and Amazon and obviously, went viral. While this wasn’t a calculated business deal, it helped amass ample popularity for the film. The box office collection, not so much. But for the culture, oh yeah.

HMMMPHH

Let’s be honest. Bathwater is, at best, a murky soup of dead skin, body oil, and yesterday’s grime. So, how exactly does one turn that into a soap fit for human use, and also, sell it at a premium? Apparently, it’s doable—but only with serious processing. Technically safe? Maybe. But effective? Only in the sense that it sells headlines and stokes curiosity. Because, it’s about hype. Only about the the hype.