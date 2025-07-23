On the evening of July 18, Istituto Marangoni, Mumbai, unveiled its much-anticipated 2025 Annual Student Showcase, titled vikAsah, at Famous Studios in Worli. Meaning 'elevation' in Sanskrit, vikAsah served as both a theme and thesis for the graduating cohort—a culmination of design journeys shaped by experimentation, identity, and discipline.

The Setting

The runway unfolded against golden bamboo structures inspired by the scaffolding seen across Mumbai’s ever-changing construction sites—a raw and symbolic nod to growth in progress. The event brought together industry professionals, creative leaders, and the next generation of Indian fashion voices in a dynamic celebration of craft and future potential.

The Collection

Sixteen graduating designers took the runway, each presenting four original looks that reflected their evolving design language, research, and cultural perspective. From Rugved’s Ache of Desire to Tanishi Rathi’s Core-al Reminiscence, the collections spanned fantasy, dystopia, nostalgia, and survival. While their styles and sensibilities varied, what united them was a shared commitment to storytelling through construction, textile, and form.

The top honour of the night went to Ananya Singh, awarded ‘Fashion Design Student of the Year’ for her evocative collection Carrier No.: 09'23. Handle with Care: Status—In Transit. Playing with the tension between protection and exposure, her designs evoked objects in motion: boxed, labelled, and yet vulnerable to the world.

Scent As Statement

For the first time, Istituto Marangoni Mumbai introduced a bespoke scent to accompany the showcase—Mumbai High, a fragrance specially crafted by Astha Suri of Naso Profumi in collaboration with Mevin Murden, Director of Education at Istituto Marangoni Mumbai. Designed with salty ocean top notes, cement and mogra at its heart, and a base of leather and oud, the scent was as layered as the city itself.

AI Meets Styling

This year’s showcase also explored the role of technology in fashion storytelling. In a dedicated segment, selected student collections were reinterpreted using AI-driven styling and visual tools. The experiment examined how creative direction, concept development and digital innovation can intersect, offering a glimpse into how future designers might collaborate with technology to expand narratives beyond the runway.

The Art Installation

Providing a tactile pause in the evening was Realm of Senses, an ethereal installation by Manuela Catania. Suspended textiles, inspired by Sicilian winds and Indian spirit, created a moment of calm within the chaos, echoing themes of slowness, stillness, and sensory reconnection. In a night charged with ambition, it offered a necessary moment of meditation.

Craft, Community & Collaboration

The event spotlighted collaborative craftsmanship at its best. From Daniel Bauer Academy curating striking beauty looks to Favini’s luxe synthetic leathers used in garments, the partnerships elevated every detail. With Rilievi Group’s couture-level embroidery expertise and The Source by Sula’s vineyard elegance, the showcase was a cultural matrix where Italian finesse met Indian flair.